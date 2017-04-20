Benny - Taddy winner was best moment of my career

Scarborough Athletic’s last-gasp goalscoring hero Benny Igiehon has hailed his dramatic winner against Tadcaster Albion as the best of his career.

Igiehon struck in stoppage-time to fire Boro to a dramatic 1-0 win against Albion, shifting Athletic up into a play-off spot ahead of their final game of the season at Colwyn Bay on Saturday.

It looked like their impressive crowd of 823 for the last league game in exile at Queensgate would be heading home disappointed until Igiehon lashed in an unstoppable left-footed piledriver to spark wild celebrations and set up a huge clash at Colwyn.

“I would say it’s the most important goal and moment of my career so far,” said Igiehon.

“I didn’t quite understand the enormity and history of the occasion until afterwards, but I’m just pleased we managed to get over the line as we deserved to win the game.

“I have watched the video of the goal over and over again since Monday.

“The fans were superb and they deserved it too. They’ve been excellent all season and it’s great that we are rewarding them with good results now.

“I could see what it meant to them all and that was a great feeling.”

Boro know a win at Colwyn Bay on Saturday would guarantee them a spot in the play-offs and their top-scorer Igiehon is confident if they maintain their fine run of form that they’ll secure a spot in the top-five.

“I’m not too concerned about what Colwyn Bay will play like, we just need to focus on what we do,” Igiehon added.

“We are playing really well and finishing the season strong after a bad period where we almost messed it up for ourselves.

“There’s definitely more consistency in the performances now and we are all pulling in the right direction.

“There’s so much to look forward to going forward with the return to Scarborough, but hopefully we can get a win Saturday and see where we can go from there.

“It’s a huge, huge game but we’re all ready for it.”