Boro chairman’s delight at club’s rising stock

Scarborough Athletic’s stock has gone through the roof over the past few weeks, with season tickets and passes for the first game flying off the shelves.

The sale of season tickets have already doubled last term’s totals ahead of the move into the new Leisure Village.

Also the club have sold 1,000 tickets for the opener on July 15 against an as yet unknown opponent.

Chairman Trevor Bull is keen for this trend to continue, as they prepare to maintain their progression.

Bull said: “The season tickets are 100% up on last year, which is a great place to be. It just shows that the people of Scarborough are really starting to get involved with the club.

“A great number of the tickets for the opening game have also sold, despite the fact that they haven’t gone on sale to the general public yet.

“The attendances have gone up in recent games, we almost touched the 500 mark last weekend, which is a further boost for us.

“We still have to be very careful next season because our expenses have gone up, so we can’t go throwing too much money at it.

“It has surprised me how much the expenses have increased, but you have to look at stewarding regimes and other ground-related issues, which all cost money.

“It is so important that people come forward to help, for every four volunteers that come forward, we can put another player on the pitch.”

Having already confirmed the opening friendly and the Dave Holland Memorial Cup clash with Bridlington Town, Boro are also in talks over a return to Scarborough RUFC’s Silver Royd to face a Saturday League XI.

Bull added: “We are just signing all the contractual details with the club for the first game and our opponents should be announced over the next few days.

“We have confirmed that we will play Bridlington to remember Dave Holland and I am in a meeting next week about a game against the Saturday League.

“After that I will be sitting down with Steve Kittrick and we’ll be going through the rest of the pre-season schedule.”