Boro confirm seated season tickets sold out

Boro fans at the Sheffield United Under-23s clash that opened the Flamingo Land Stadium
Scarborough Athletic have confimed they have sold out their allocation of seated season tickets for their first season at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

The club have decided to save a limited number of seats to be used for both home and away fans, while it is still possible to purchase a standing season ticket on the run up to the new season at the pre-season friendlies coming up or online at http://store.scarboroughathletic.com/product/season_tickets/index.html
These are priced at £175 for adults, or £90 for concessions

There is a feel-good factor heading into Boro's first season back in town in over a decade, 2,038 flocked to the club's new base for their first game against a Sheffield United XI on Saturday, before a healthy crowd of 819 were present for the inaugural Dave Holland Memorial Trophy clash on Tuesday night that saw Boro emerge 3-2 winners.

Athletic continue their pre-season schedule with a clash against the Scarborough & District Saturday League XI at Scarborough RUFC's Silver Royd base tomorrow, followed by fixtures against Middlesbrough and Leeds United's Under-23 sides next week.

The pre-season schedule is then finished with an away clash against Pickering Town at Mill Lane before a home clash against Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s and then Boro then open the new season with a home clash against Hyde United on Saturday August 12.