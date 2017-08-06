Boro finish pre-season with home defeat against young Owls

Scarborough Athletic completed preparations for the new season with a 2-0 defeat to a Sheffield Wednesday youth side.

A pinpoint free-kick from Matt Penney and a confident late penalty converted by George Hirst saw Boro end pre-season with a loss ahead of the league opener against Hyde United.

There were signs though that Steve Kittrick’s side are starting to click ahead of the start of the competitive action, with plenty of chances carved out but the finishing touch lacking to gain reward for the slick build up play.

Plans for the home side were dented prior to kick-off by the loss of centre-half Sam Hewitt to injury in the warm up, with Danny Stimpson coming into a four-man defence.

The visitors began the game brightly with Fraser Preston just clearing the crossbar with a crashing drive.

Boro were soon into their stride though, with Michael Coulson seizing on a loose ball and with Wallis off his line he tried to dink a lob over the Owls keeper that drifted wide.

At the other end, striker Hirst showed his class to get ahead of the defender at the near post before narrowly poking over.

Coulson then turned provider, evading the attention of two Owls defenders to slide an inviting ball across that Charlie Binns could only side foot wide when well placed.

There was further injury concern for the hosts though with Ross Daly limping off to be replaced by Luke Dean.

With Boro seemingly on the front foot, they were brought back down to earth as they fell behind just before the break.

Awarded a free-kick on the edge of the area, Matt Penney stepped up to curve his effort over the wall and nestle in the top corner to give the visitors the lead.

Penney nearly netted further success as he then flicked the crossbar with a shot from distance to give the home side food for thought at the break.

In the second half Leon Osborne came close to getting back his side back on level terms as Coulson showed good strength in the area to lay off for the striker, but he could only lean back and bludgeoned well over the bar.

The introduction of Jimmy Beadle added some extra bite to the Boro midfield, and he was soon into the action with a low shot that had Wallis scrambling to keep out.

The Owls were not content with just the one goal as a burly trialist bulldozed through the centre of the home defence only to be denied by an excellent save by Tommy Taylor diving to his right.

Emile Sinclair was introduced to the action after a period on the sidelines and was still finding his range when he smashed a shot wide after creating a yard of space in the area.

A hurried clearance almost opened the door for the visitors once again, but Taylor made a quick recovery to pounce on the resulting firm shot.

The game was put to bed in the closing stages as a clumsy challenge by substitute Amin Ahmed gave referee Liam Hewitt no option but to point to the penalty spot. Hirst stepped up to confidently send Taylor the wrong way and give the Owls a 2-0 lead.

It was a lead that the visitors held on to as Boro quickly turned their attentions to the new league season ahead.