BORO JUNIORS: Randerson-Wray and Simpson star in win

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s visited Driffield Pumas for their Hull Sunday Football League encounter.

It was Boro who were out of the traps fastest, when on four minutes a flowing move ended with Jake Baldwin’s pin-point ball finding Dan Simpson.

He outpaced a couple of defenders and ran in to rifle the ball into the roof of the net for 1-0.

The early goal clearly lifted Boro and Kane Randerson-Wray was unlucky not to increase the lead, firing narrowly over from just outside the box.

Matches between these two sides are always close and Driffield were denied an equaliser when Cameron Anderson got down smartly to save a goalbound effort.

The match was now end-to-end and and after being played in by Lewis McGrath, Jaydan Hindle was only denied by a brilliant double save by Marley Ward in the Driffield goal.

Boro skipper Brad Smith, who seemed to be covering every blade of grass on the pitch, did superbly to block another goalbound Driffield effort to keep the score at 1-0, Nathan Parker clearing the danger from the resulting throw in and Boro led 1-0 at the break.

Driffield started the second half strongly and George Bramham and then Fin Marsh put in important tackles to clear Boro’s lines.

Then Jake Standing’s intervention was just enough to put the Driffield striker off as his strike missed the upright of the Boro goal by a whisker.

Boro were still a threat going forward and 10 minutes after the break George Bramham played a through-ball down the right flank and Randerson-Wray won possession from the full-back before curling a left-footed strike past the keeper’s despairing dive for 2-0.

Driffield though are arguably the hardest working side in the league and they weren’t finished yet.

Anderson had to dive full length to his right to tip the ball away and got to his feet to collect the loose ball before either atackers or defenders could react.

Anderson was left helpless when the Pumas pulled a goal back with 15 minutes remaining.

Soon afterwards, Standing, who seemed to be getting stronger as the game progressed, played through Simpson, who beat the keeper to the ball and was unlucky to see his effort bounce narrowly wide of the Driffield post and away to safety.

Boro were not to be denied and finished 2-1 winners in this pulsating encounter.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s were beaten 5-1 by Flinton Flyers.

Boro’s Under-16s lost 2-1 in a close encounter with Hessle Sporting Spitfires