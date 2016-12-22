BORO JUNIORS: Under-12s unlucky to suffer Long Riston loss

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s finished the year with a cracking game against Long Riston.

From the off both teams got the ball down and went on the attack.

Riston took the lead early on but Taylor Hide soon equalised for Boro with a great goal after being played through by Josh Kelly.

The second half was much the same with both goalkeepers to thank for keeping the scores level.

The game was looking likely to finish as a draw until with just a few minutes left Long Riston broke down the right and calmly slotting into the bottom corner to snatch the win.

The result was unlucky on Boro as they had played some excellent football, but couldn’t find a way past the excellent Long Riston keeper.

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s ended the year with a fantastic 6-1 away win at Howden AFC.

From the first whistle Boro were on the front foot and playing some attractive flowing football, camping themselves in the Howden half.

The early pressure finally paid off on 12 minutes when a long-range effort from Aidan Thurston nestled in the top corner for a deserved 1-0 lead.

Boro were now in total control of the game and were producing some of their best football of the season so far and made it 2-0 just before the half-hour mark with another great move finished off with a Sam Pattison strike.

Soon after this Boro were unlucky not to extend the lead further when two great chances from James Skelton and Owen Wilson both came back off the Howden woodwork, but they went into the break with a deserved 2-0 lead.

Boro started the second half as they did the first and extended the lead to 4-0 with two quickfire goals straight after the break, the first from Skelton and a second for Thurston put the game beyond doubt.

A rare defensive error from an otherwise very solid Boro back four handed a consolation goal for Howden.

Boro made up for this soon after when Tom Collins slotted the ball cooly past the advancing Howden keeper to make it 5-1 before a great move was finished by James Clifford to end the game with a superb 6-1 victory.