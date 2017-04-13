BORO JUNIORS: Under-13s and 16s roar to big victories

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s welcomed Hall Road Rangers to Bramcote in their latest league fixture.

The first 15 minutes were a little tentative with neither side creating any openings.

Twenty minutes in Nathan Dolphin was bought down in the box by a Hall Road defender giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Charlie Wright stepped up and calmly placed it into the bottom left corner.

This put Boro on the front foot as they piled the pressure on the Hall Road defence, with both Dolphin and Gianluca Mastrolonardo going close.

It wasn’t long until Boro were 2-0 up from a well-taken Liam Love free-kick.

Scorer turned provider when Love whipped a corner in for Dolphin to head home to make it 3-0.

Against the run of play Hall Road pulled one back with a neat finish.

But Boro still had the momentum, and continued to push forward.

Joe Wood was next on the scoresheet when he was first to a parry by the keeper to tuck it into the bottom right corner.

Just before the break some great one-touch football resulted in Dolphin playing it into Love, who beat the keeper at his near post to make it 5-1.

Five minutes into the second half another great corner from Love found the head of Wright, who made it 6-1.

Midway into the second half Joe Wood made a great run down the right before squaring it to Wright, who hit a neat first-time shot into the bottom corner to complete his hat-trick.

Hall Road grabbed two quickfire goals late on, but Boro ran out as comfortable 7-3 winners.

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s welcomed Hessle Sporting Hurricanes to Bramcote for their final home league game of the season and they signed off in style with a very convincing 11-0 victory.

Boro had plenty of early possession without really finding the killer touch in front of goal.

This changed in the 25th minute when James Skelton’s pin-point cross found Reo Smith unmarked in the penalty area and he tapped home from close-range to give Boro a well-deserved lead.

On 30 minutes Tom Collins made it 2-0 to Boro when some quick thinking from keeper Tom Cammish picked out Skelton down the Boro left.

He drove into the Hurricanes box before unselfishly squaring the ball to Collins to fire home.

Athletic were now in total control in all areas of the pitch and a solid looking back four of Matty Stanley,Owen Darrell,Tom Bramham and Jayden Rodgerson were giving little away, and the central midfield pairing of Dylan Priestley and Tom Brackenbury also working hard.

The second half saw the introduction of Dylan Muggesson-Forbes and Aiden Thurston and they made an immediate impact with Muggesson-Forbes scoring a quickfire hat-trick, thanks to a some great crosses from Matty Stanley and Sam Pattison.

Livewire Skelton also scored a second-half hat-trick as Boro started to run away with the game playing some neat attractive football that left Hurricanes unable to deal with.

A superb Brackenbury strike from outside the box gave the keeper no chance and handed Boro a 9-0 lead and Pattison deservedly got on the scoresheet with two great goals towards the end to make the final score a convincing 11-0.

Athletic ran out well-deserved winners and leapfrogged their opponents in the league with a hard working team performance and a fantastic display.