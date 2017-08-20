Boro pegged back by Marske in FA Cup clash

Scarborough Athletic were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw after a resolute Marske United held firm in the FA Cup.

Both goals arrived from the penalty spot, with Michael Coulson scoring his first goal in Boro colours, only for Marske to equalise just minutes later through Craig Gott at the other end. Both sides had opportunities to settle the game on the day, but will instead have to do battle again in a replay.

Boro boss Steve Kittrick reshuffled his pack for the cup encounter, with Charlie Binns and Billy Logan given a starting place, as Dan Thirkell moved onto the bench and Craig Nelthorpe joined Emile Sinclair and Lewis Clarkson on the injury list.

The home side were quick out of the blocks and should have opened the scoring after just five minutes. Billy Logan spun his defender and flicked past the onrushing Marske keeper Rob Dean to get to the byline and cross an inviting ball in that Jimmy Beadle could only nod wide of the target.

Boro came closer when Beadle then turned provider to clip a ball in for Michael Coulson to run across the defender and plant a header that smacked the crossbar and bounced away.

With Marske struggling to get into the game and Boro in the ascendency, the pressure from the hosts paid off on 29 minutes.

Coulson charged into the area to bear down on goal until he had his ankles clipped by the dive of Dean for a penalty. The striker dusted himself down to confidently dispatch the spot-kick and open his account for the new season.

With Boro having a foot in the door, any hopes of the floodgates open were short lived as Marske quickly levelled.

Daniel Earl was brought down by the boot of defender Matty Turnbull and referee Chris Ellis pointed to the spot once again. Craig Gott took charge to find the bottom corner and make it 1-1.

This gave Marske a lift and Tom Taylor was forced to save low down from Peter Bulmer as Boro were briefly rattled by the Northern League side.

Soon Boro were back on the attack though as Luke Dean nearly grabbed a second goal by pulling the trigger with a snap shot that was pushed away by the sprawling dive of Rob Dean in the Marske net.

Early in the second half Craig Gott nearly gave Marske the lead with a superb 25-yard free-kick that cannoned onto the crossbar with Taylor beaten and forced Matty Turnbull to hurriedly head behind for a corner.

The blustery conditions were causing problems for Boro as they tried to respond, but a good move over on the left was fired across for Charlie Binns to launch a low shot that Dean just managed to keep out.

Boro upped the pace and nearly added a second goal as Coulson rounded the keeper out on the left but was crowded out by the retreating Marske defenders as he tried to found space to shoot. His dinked cross was headed off the line, but only as far as Luke Dean to blast an effort that was blocked in the 6 yard box and cleared away, much to the frustration of the home support.

The action was switching from end to end with Marske defender Glen Butterworth drilling an effort inches wide of goal from well outside the area. Matty Turnbull then made a tremendous tackle to dispossess Daniel Earl as he threatened to wriggle through the home defence as Boro were on the back foot at times in the closing stages.

The final action came from the long throw that fell at the feet of Marske skipper Adam Wheatley with his back to goal that he couldn’t get the power behind on the turn and Taylor easily gathered.

Despite starting brightly, Boro were pegged back by a determined Marske side that stuck with the hosts and deserved the reward of a replay. The visitors created enough chances to prove they will be a tough side to shake off if Steve Kittrick’s side want to progress further in the competition.