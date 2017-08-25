Boro remove all-ticket status from South Shields Bank Holiday Monday clash

Boro have decided to remove all-ticket status from the Bank Holiday Monday clash at home to South Shields, 3pm kick-off.

Entrance will be available by payment at the turnstiles as well as with season tickets and tickets purchased either online or from our outlets around the town.

Club secretary Jack Fewster said: "We have removed the all-ticket status of the Bank Holiday Monday home league fixture with South Shields to give more supporters the opportunity to come and see the 'Boro against the title favourites.

"The club is aware that some fans make a decision on whether to come to the game on the day. Tickets remain valid and available at a number of outlets in town until the weekend and online via ticketsource.

"Entry to the game is £10 adults, £5 concessions and kids aged 11 and under go free with an adult."

This promises to be an exciting encounter with a great atmosphere as the visitors, who are already touted as the Evo-Stik North title favourites, have almost sold their 500 ticket allocation.

If you have already bought a ticket online, bring your booking reference with you to the designated turnstile.