Boro stay in play-off mix after superb win at Bridge

Scarborough Athletic kept in the play-off mix with a 3-0 win over Bamber Bridge.

The Seadogs took an early lead as Jacob Hazel fed into the feet of Benny Igiehon to send his deflected effort spiralling over the keeper and into the back of the net.

Bamber got back in the game with Chris Marlow going close with a low effort just wide of Joe Green's goal.

Jacob Hazel nearly doubled the lead but he was denied by a superb point blank range from Lloyd Rigby.

Playing with the wind in the second half, Boro gradually turned the screw and Jameel Ible gave Boro some breathing space on the hour mark with a looping header at the back post to make it 2-0.

It soon became 3-0 with Igiehon getting the final touch to complete the win.