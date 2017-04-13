Boro to provide a last-game treat

Scarborough Athletic are bidding to make the Easter Monday home clash against Tadcaster Albion a real treat for the fans.

As well as entertaining them on the pitch, the club are also taking a step back in time to re-introduce a number of past faces to the supporters.

Boro have invited a number of familiar names, including ex-managers, who will be taking to the pitch prior to the last-ever league game in Bridlington.

Chairman Trevor Bull said: “We have invited a number of faces from the past to help us celebrate our last game in Bridlington.

“Because of this we are hoping that the fans can get their a little bit earlier and that they can take a place in one of the stands to join in with the celebrations.”

Bull also feels that the Boro fans have a big part to play in the last three outings against Bamber Bridge on Saturday, Tadcaster and then Colwyn Bay on the last day of the season.

Boro are right in there with a chance of booking a play-off spot, and the Boro chairman is adamant that the fans can do their bit in helping make this happen.

“The next three games are massive and we are hoping for a big Boro backing at all of them,” he added.

“We have had a blip, but our manager Steve Kittrick has changed things around and credit to him, he has got things right back on track.

“I know the guys are all right up for these games, now it is up to the fans to create a strong following at all theses matches and a big atmosphere.