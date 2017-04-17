Boro will tackle Blades in first game at Weaponness

Scarborough Athletic will take on Sheffield United in their first game back in town at the Weaponness Leisure Village.

The opening fixture to be played back home at the brand new stadium will be played on Saturday July 15, 3pm KO.

Scarborough Athletic's commercial director Nick Finch said: “I would like to thank everybody who has helped make this happen.

"Scott McCabe and Carl Shieber have been fantastic at Sheffield United and we look forward to welcoming them to Scarborough in July.”

Tickets will be on general sale at today’s Scarborough Athletic game against Tadcaster Albion at Queensgate, Bridlington.

Following this game, any remaining tickets will go on sale from the club’s online store and in person from Geoff Osguthorpe, M. Wasley Chapman, 8a Pavilion Square, Scarborough. YO12 2JT, between 9:30am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.