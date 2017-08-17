Daly’s head turned by fans as he decides to stay put

Boro midfielder Ross Daly has promised fans there’s more to come from him after his U-turn decision to stay at the Flamingo Land Stadium club.

Daly revealed his appearance for Athletic in their 0-0 draw with Hyde United would be his last due to work commitments, but following discussions with boss Steve Kittrick on Sunday, the midfielder has decided to spurn a promotion at work in favour of staying at Boro.

“The fans and the manager turned my head,” admitted Daly.

“I explained to Kitty (Boro boss Kittrick) that I had been offered a promotion at work and I would only be able to play the Hyde game.

“The gaffer said to come along and play anyway and see how things went.

“Everything was fantastic, from the facilities at the new ground, to the group in the dressing room, the professional feel about the club and most importantly, the superb support of the fans.”

Daly admits the lure of playing in front of big crowds led to him performing a U-turn, that and a chat with Kittrick afterwards.

He added: “I’ve played in front of a few hundred people before, but never anything like Saturday.

“If I had taken the promotion at work, it would mean I would have to drop down a few levels with my football, and after talking to Kitty I decided to turn down the opportunity at work to stay and play for Boro.”

And Daly insists there’s plenty more to come from him going forward.

“I thought I did OK, but it was scrappy at times, there’s more to come.” added Daly.

Midfielder Daly can’t wait to sample the Flamingo Land Stadium atmosphere again when they welcome Marske United in the preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

“I can’t wait to get out there again now and try to impress,” added Daly.

“Everyone loves playing in the FA Cup, hopefully we can go on a bit of a run this season.”