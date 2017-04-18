Eastway voted out by Saturday League clubs

The member clubs of the Scarborough News Saturday League voted to kick Eastway out of the league at tonight's EGM.

Twenty-one clubs voted in favour of kicking Eastway out of the league, while five voted in favour of the Eastfield-based Division Three club.

The decision follows the assault on referee Bill Pashby at the recent League Trophy final at Pickering Town's Mill Lane ground.

Eastway Sports' players will not be banned going forward and will be allowed to sign for other clubs.

Itis Itis Rovers are Division Three champions as a result of the decision.

More news will follow about the Frank White Trophy, as Edgehill 3rds were set to meet Eastway in the final of the competition.