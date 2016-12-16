Elliott-Hobson hits two as Ayton sink Blues

Heslerton Under-10s travelled to Ayton and got a shock as early goals gave the home team a healthy first-half lead.

Edwyn Elliott-Hobson was the star man for Ayton as he scored a superb solo effort to make it 2-0, before he was at it again for 3-0.

Despite the Blues’ best efforts in the second half they couldn’t find the net as Ayton keeper Harry Pinder made a string of superb saves, while Jack Townsend also notched for the victors.

Pinder and Jamie Watson shared the man of the match award for Ayton for very impressive performances, while Heslerton’s star man was Max Taylor-Barber.

West Pier Warriors Under-10s played host to Scholes Park Tigers in a game of quality football and came out on top with a narrow victory.

The Warriors took the lead with a well-taken goal from James Chambers following good approach play from Alfie Race.

Despite further chances for Pier it was Tigers who brought the scores level just before the break.

In the second half Pier made several changes and continued to create chances with the eventual winner falling to Rhys Temple.

Despite a late rally from Tigers, Warriors held firm thanks to solid performances from their defenders William Mansell, Toby Louth and Aaron Coulson, ably assisted by Owen I’Anson in goal.

The second game followed a similar pattern with strong performances from Tom Knight, Kenz Pllu, Robbie Coulson and debutant Seth Fenter, who chipped in with a couple of goals in a victory for West Pier.

Heslerton Under-Sevens travelled to Seamer with Louie Spencer grabbing their only goal and Charlie Driver winning man of the match.

In the second game Seth Walmsley found himself on the scoresheet with Finlay Bannister securing the man of the match accolade.

Heslerton Under-Eights Jaguars played Kirkbymoorside.

Last week’s fixture and scoreline were repeated, Jaguars losing by the odd goal.

Harley Bott and Alfie Rouph combined well in defence with reliable Freddie Lunn behind them.

Jaguars' goal came from a passing move, finished off by man of the match Bott.

In the second game Oscar Young was excellent in defence, Owen Ellis was unlucky not to score. Man of the match was Joey Palmer.

Heslerton Under-Eights Hedgehogs hosted Scalby.

The first match was a great game of football and finished with goals from Dylan Oxendale, and a fine strike by Jamie Moss, which was enough for the Heslerton to win the game.

The second match was another great game with some attractive football by both teams and it finished with goals from Oxendale, Eli Howden and John Mathers, which was once again enough to earn the Hedgehogs another victory.

Parents’ player of the match was Moss and man of the match Luke Allardice.

Scholes Park Under-Nines started their game with Scalby Juniors really well at a fast tempo and controlled the game throughout with a great performance.

This was Scholes’ best performance all season, with some great team goals and also individual goals.

Heslerton Under-Nines Pirates hosted Thornton Dale taking a half-time lead thanks to a Jack Smith strike.

The visitors equalised before Palliser restored the hosts’ lead followed by two more strikes from Smith to complete his hat-trick and the scoring. Palliser was man of the match for his defensive duties

A goal from Smith and man of the match Kendrew wasn’t quite enough for a win in the second game as Pirates lost out in a five-goal thriller

Heslerton Under-Nines Buccaneers welcomed West Pier in a close encounter.

Ben Whitaker-Ellis started in goal with Matthew Banister and Oliver Sim in defence. A midfield threesome of Sammy Barber, Warren Stanton and Jack Boyes supported the lone striker, Shaun Isaac.

Stanton gave the home side the lead but Pier fought back to take the lead. William Leeson and Oskar Olsen came on but could not get an equaliser. Stanton took man of the match.

Game two saw Whitaker-Ellis and Stanton score to see the Buccaneers get the win. Olsen got man of the match.

Coby Rowe hit a brace to help Scholes Park Under-12s to victory against Kirkbymoorside.

Kirkby took the lead and were 1-0 up at the break, but Rowe levelled after the break.

Scholes sealed the win when Rowe converted from Reuben Hartley’s cross.

Heslerton Under-12s continued their excellent form at home to Phoenix FC.

Heslerton created many chances before Hayden Williamson opened the scoring, and then doubled the lead before the break.

Williamson completed his hat-trick soon after the re-start, with top scorer Billy Keough adding two more, but not before Phoenix had a penalty saved and then scored one of their own.

Overall, another excellent 5-1 win for Heslerton, and a joint man of the match of Cihan Eroglu and Joe Pearce.

Heslerton Hawks Under-14s lost 2-1 to FC Seamer.

Hawks came close to causing a major upset against table-topping Seamer. Despite an early barrage, the Hawks created chances of their own, with Tom Allan testing the keeper from range.

After conceding the first from a corner, the Hawks found an equaliser when a Josh Dolan through-ball saw Jayden Isaacs smash in.

Seamer showed their class, throwing everything at the home side, with new pairing Ihsan Eroglu and Tom Owen magnificent in the Hawks’ central defence, while Logan Craggs caused trouble.

Finally the visitors found their winner from another corner, but were left to cling on to the points as the Hawks forced the Seamer keeper in to two good saves late on.

Owen Lambert scored four as Scalby Under-14s hammered a young Kirkbymoorside outfit 15-0.

Ted Edwards, Connor Avison and Louis Kille all hit doubles, while Liam Coulson, Josh Pickin, Kai Wood, Reuven Staveley and Jake Reeves also got on the scoresheet.

Credit to Kirkby and their coach James Thwaites, as his side battled to the end.

Heslerton Juniors Under-14s travelled to Ayton and took an early but short-lived lead when Olaf Mazur fed Roman Butterfield to put the visitors ahead.

Ayton soon equalised, before Ollie Stanton restored their lead, put through by Rowan Towse.

The hosts hit back and the scores were level at half-time.

Second half saw Stanton score his second after a fine ball from Tyler Brooks before the hosts levelled once more.

With 10 minutes remaining and Heslerton missing a host of chances it was left to second half substitute Jayden Jefferson to score the winner.

After good build-up play on the edge of Ayton’s box Jefferson side-footed home to send the visitors home happy.

Man of the Match was Tom Stockdale, who put in yet another fine midfield display.

Flixton Under-16s maintained their title charge with a hard-fought win over Scalby.

Harry Cooper opened the scoring after 15 minutes, pouncing on a rebound.

Luke Smith doubled their advantage before half-time, turning in from close-range after a good cross.

Scalby kept plugging away, and were unlucky not to pull one back as Callum Pllu hit the post after a great run.

In the second half substitute Jay Elsdon scored two goals, the first after a mazy run through a number of challenges.

Steve Kerr put the gloss on the performance with a further two goals, the second a fantastic angled volley, before John Clifford bagged a consolation for the hosts in the dying seconds.

Ollie Bambridge was Scalby’s star man, while Harry Keary was Flixton’s man of the match.