Elliott-Hobson's choice finishes sink Scholes Park

Ayton Under-10s grabbed an impressive 4-1 success on the road at a battling Scholes Park side.

Edwin Elliott-Hobson led the charge for Ayton, grabbing a superb hat-trick to inspire his side to victory.

Scholes Park under-11s, yellow kit, take on Thornton Dale

He started the ball rolling and then scored a fine solo goal to make it 2-0.

Elliott-Hobson then rounded off a good passing move to make it three just before the break.

The second half was a tight affair with Jack Townsend finishing neatly for Ayton and a Scholes goal completing the scoring.

Ayton boss Sean Pinder was very proud of his team for their performance and effort and gave the man of the match to the whole team.

Scholes Park Raiders Under-Eights, yellow kit, in action against Holt

Due to the inclement weather at the weekend, only a handful of games took place.

Scholes Park were fortunate enough to play a number of their fixtures, with the games for the under-eights, under-10s and under-11s going ahead.