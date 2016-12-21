Ex Boro boss Slade lands Sky Blues job

Former Scarborough FC manager Russell Slade has been appointed as manager of League One strugglers Coventry City.

Slade, who managed Boro between 2001-2004, left Charlton Athletic recently, after spells with Cardiff City, Leyton Orient, Brighton, Yeovil and Grimsby Town.

The Sky Blues are languishing second-from-bottom in League One, former boss Tony Mowbray resigned recently, before Mark Venus had a spell in temporary charge.

Slade famously led Boro to their infamous FA Cup third round clash against Chelsea at the McCain Stadium