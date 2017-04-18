FILO become latest side to quit Sunday League

In the latest of a series of hammer blows to the Scarborough News Sunday League, top-flight side FILO have called it quits.

The Whitby-based Division One side have struggled throughout this season and have walked away with five games left this campaign.

"It's another blow to Sunday League football, and another set of lads who have not fulfilled their commitment to the club they signed for," said disappointed league chairman Mark Plumpton.

"I am massively concerned, as are the whole committee, as to where this will leave the League as a whole for next season and we are hoping next Thursday's meeting will help us gain an idea of where we stand regarding the league constitution and the future of Scarborough Sunday League football."

