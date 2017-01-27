Search

FOOTBALL FIXTURES: Teams set for Frank White Trophy semi-final showdowns

Sherburn utility man Carl Sample, red kit, will be keen to shine in the semi

Four of the Scarborough News Saturday League third division's leading teams are slugging it out this weekend for a chance to feature in the Frank White Trophy final.

Leaders Edgehill 3rds play host to Goldsborough United while Eastway Sports entertain second-placed Sherburn in the other semi-final.

Fishburn Park Reserves, from the third division, will be looking to stun second division Falsgrave in the League Trophy quarter-final.

SATURDAY'S FIXTURES

League Trophy quarter-final (1.30pm)

Fishburn Park Res v Falsgrave Athletic.

Frank White Trophy semi-finals (1.30pm)

Eastway v Sherburn, Edgehill 3rds v Goldsborough Utd.

Division One (2pm)

Hunmanby United v Edgehill, Cayton v Seamer.

Division Two (2pm)

Duchess v Scalby, Edgehill Res v West Pier Res, Filey Town Res v Newlands Res, Seamer Res v FC Rosette, Snainton v Goalsports.

Division Three (2pm)

Ayton v Seamer 3rds, Commercial v Scalby Res, Itis Itis Rovers v Hunmanby Utd Res.

SUNDAY'S FIXTURES

Division One (10.30am)

Ayton v Newlands, Cayton v FILO, Fylingdales v West Pier, Roscoes Bar v Trafalgar

Division Two (10.30am)

Angel v Crown Tavern, Newlands Reserves v Scalby