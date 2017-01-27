FOOTBALL FIXTURES: Teams set for Frank White Trophy semi-final showdowns

Four of the Scarborough News Saturday League third division's leading teams are slugging it out this weekend for a chance to feature in the Frank White Trophy final.
Leaders Edgehill 3rds play host to Goldsborough United while Eastway Sports entertain second-placed Sherburn in the other semi-final.
Fishburn Park Reserves, from the third division, will be looking to stun second division Falsgrave in the League Trophy quarter-final.
SATURDAY'S FIXTURES
League Trophy quarter-final (1.30pm)
Fishburn Park Res v Falsgrave Athletic.
Frank White Trophy semi-finals (1.30pm)
Eastway v Sherburn, Edgehill 3rds v Goldsborough Utd.
Division One (2pm)
Hunmanby United v Edgehill, Cayton v Seamer.
Division Two (2pm)
Duchess v Scalby, Edgehill Res v West Pier Res, Filey Town Res v Newlands Res, Seamer Res v FC Rosette, Snainton v Goalsports.
Division Three (2pm)
Ayton v Seamer 3rds, Commercial v Scalby Res, Itis Itis Rovers v Hunmanby Utd Res.
SUNDAY'S FIXTURES
Division One (10.30am)
Ayton v Newlands, Cayton v FILO, Fylingdales v West Pier, Roscoes Bar v Trafalgar
Division Two (10.30am)
Angel v Crown Tavern, Newlands Reserves v Scalby