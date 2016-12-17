FRANK WHITE TROPHY: Edgehill 3rds and Sherburn book semi-final spots

Edgehill 3rds and Sherburn both booked their places in the final four of the Frank White Trophy with wins against Itis Itis Rovers and Ayton respectively.

Third division leaders Edgehill 3rds came from behind to win 3-2 at Itis Itis Rovers.

The visitors opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 30 minutes through Gary Hepples but on the stroke of half-time Luke Jones levelled with a spot-kick for Rovers.

Sean Bloom's strike put Rovers 2-1 up but Edgehill levelled when Gary Hepples' long throw deflected into the net off a home defender.

Former Boro midfielder Hepples then scored the winner with the pick of the bunch, his free-kick hitting the defensive wall and he was quickest to react with a thumping volley into the roof of the net.

Edgehill boss Martin Cappleman said: "Martyn Jenkinson was our man of the match as he won everything in central midfield, but the whole team battled hard for the win."

Rovers chief Mikey Barker added: "Curtis Rose was our star man today as he played well up front."

Sherburn claimed a 6-0 home win against basement club Ayton, scoring three late goals to confirm their win.

In an even first half, Sherburn took the lead on 30 minutes when Paul Mills' tame header slipped through the hands of keeper Ash Buck, who was then beaten for a second time soon afterwards when he appeared to be fouled as Matty Whitehall prodded the ball home from a yard.

Matty Louth then broke through the home defence but put his shot wide of the goal and an instant chance to respond was spurned.

The visitors started brightly after the interval and created three clear scoring chances in the first five minutes as teenage wing-back Tyler Beck tormented the Sherburn left-back, Louth missing twice and Gaz Maw hitting the base of the post with his shot.

Sherburn made Ayton pay for this as a counter attack saw a deep cross come off the back of Paul Mills' head and into the path of Sam Rackham, who slotted neatly past Buck.

The visitors were then reduced to 10 men when midfielder Chris Milburn was shown a straight red by ref John Chalk for a late tackle on Rich Malthouse, leaving Ayton three goals down and a man down with 40 minutes still to play.

The 10 men battled on and it was only in the final 10 minutes that fatigue kicked in and sub Gary Tyson notched twice and Harry Walmsley another, with two of the goals looking suspiciously offside, but there was no argument that the better team won through to the semi-finals.

Jaymaine White was the Ayton man of the match for a strong show as one of three centre-backs, while the whole Sherburn side impressed in their victory.