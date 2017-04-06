Goalsports boss Plumpton calls for Eastway explusion

Goalsports player-boss Mark Plumpton believes Eastway Sports should be kicked out of the Scarborough News Saturday League after last week's shocking assault on referee Bill Pashby by one of their supporters.

"Loads of people have contacted me saying the same thing, Eastway have to be kicked out of the league," said Plumpton.

"They have to be made an example of here, that's what I have told the North Riding FA and put in the report that I sent in after the game.

"I had a feeling something was going to kick-off heading into the game."

Plumpton confirmed he received threats leading up to the game on social media, before being verbally and physically attacked during the game.

"Eastway have a reputation in the league and I was also targeted before the final with threats on Facebook," added the Goalsports boss.

"I was told I'd be needing to bring an ambulance with me to the final, which is just shocking. I passed these threats onto the league and was told they'd be dealt with."

Plumpton says the abuse continued onto the pitch as he was spat at and stamped on multiple times during an ill-tempered affair that Goalsports won 2-1 as the game ground to a premature halt after the attack on veteran ref Pashby.

"When the game started, they once again targeted me. I was threatened and told I'd be going home in an ambulance.

"I was spat at and stamped on, luckily I only came away from the game with a few gashes on my legs, but all the lads had some kind of scars on them afterwards."

Plumpton, who is also chairman of the Scarborough News Sunday League and manages Ayton in that league, believed the pitch invader was heading to assault him when he leaped over the railings and ran on the pitch in the dying embers of the controversial League Trophy final.

"I actually thought he was coming at me when he ran on the pitch," said Plumpton.

"I don't know where to go from here now. I thought Bill had a good game and he did well not to be bullied."