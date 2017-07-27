Holders Pier set for League Cup opener at new boys Ayton Reserves

Have your say

Scarborough Saturday League Cup holders West Pier have been drawn away to league newcomers Ayton Reserves in the first round for the 2017-18 season.

Steven Frederiksen's new team will have their work cut out for their home tie against the all-conquering Pier outfit, with two of the champions' rivals, Filey Town and Newlands, also set to clash at Clarence Drive in the same round.

In the preliminary round Hunmanby United play host to Goalsports, while newcomers Flamborough head to Commercial.

Ayton, under new manager Sean Pinder, make the trip to face Snainton in the first round, while Itis Itis Rovers face a tough home tie with Edgehill and new boys Old Victoria head to Scalby. FC Rosette will be at home to Falsgrave Athletic.

In the League Trophy preliminary round Scalby have been drawn against their own reserves.

Itis Itis Rovers entertain Commercial, with Ayton Reserves at home to Filey Town Reserves and Edgehill Reserves playing host to West Pier Reserves.

Cayton are at home to Goldsborough United in the other preliminary round tie, with the remaining teams handed a bye through to the first round proper.

Frank White Trophy holders Edgehill 3rds are on the road at Ayton Reserves in the preliminary round of this competition for the forthcoming season, while Edgehill Reserves head to Andy Thorpe's Scalby Reserves outfit.

In the first round Seamer Sports Reserves play host to West Pier Reserves and a derby clash sees Filey Town Reserves head to Hunmanby United Reserves.

Seamer Sports 3rds entertain the winners of the Ayton Reserves/Edgehill 3rds clash with Newlands Reserves heading to the victors of the Scalby Reserves v Edgehill Reserves encounter.

League Cup draw

Preliminary round: Hunmanby United v Goalsports, Commercial v Flamborough.

Division One: Itis Itis Rovers v Edgehill, FC Rosette v Falsgrave Athletic, Hunmanby United/Goalsports v Goldsborough United, Filey Town v Newlands, Seamer v Commercial/Flamborough, Ayton Reserves v West Pier, Snainton v Ayton, Scalby v Old Victoria.

League Trophy draw

Preliminary round: Scalby v Scalby Reserves, Itis Itis Rovers v Commercial, Ayton Reserves v Filey Town Reserves, Cayton Corinthians v Goldsborough United, Edgehill Reserves v West Pier Reserves.

Byes to the first round: Ayton, Edgehill 3rds, Falsgrave Athletic, FC Rosette, Fishburn Park, Hunmanby United Reserves, Newlands Reserves, Seamer Sports Reserves, Sherburn, Snainton, Old Victoria.

Frank White Trophy draw

Preliminary round: Ayton Reserves v Edgehill 3rds, Scalby Reserves v Edgehill Reserves.

First round: Seamer Sports Reserves v West Pier Reserves, Hunmanby United Reserves v Filey Town Reserves, Seamer Sports 3rds v Ayton Reserves/Edgehill 3rds, Scalby Reserves/Edgehill Reserves v Newlands Reserves.