Igiehon's injury-time strike fires Boro into play-off spot

A dramatic last-gasp strike from Benny Igiehon saw Scarborough Athletic claim a crucial 1-0 victory against Tadcaster Albion to force their way into the Evo-Stik Division One North play-off spots.

The win sent the majority of a crowd of 823, in Boro's last game at Queensgate, into raptures as they secured their seventh win on the bounce.

The victory has lifted Boro up into fifth place with just one game remaining, their trip to Colwyn Bay on Saturday, knowing that if they can win this final match they will book their place in the play-offs.

A 2-1 defeat for promotion rivals Glossop North End at lowly Mossley paved the way for Boro to move into the top five, and the scene is set for a nailbiting final day of the league season as only four points separate fourth place from ninth, with all of them having a chance of securing a spot in the end-of-season play-offs.

Jacob Hazel almost handed Boro the ideal start, Tadcaster keeper Chandler Hallwood pulling off a superb point-blank save to deny the home forward in the fourth minute.

Midway through the first half there was a let-off for the hosts as keeper Joe Green came to claim Jordan Armstrong's free-kick into the box and missed the ball, but Tad didn't capitalise on the error.

Defender Matty Turnbull headed over twice as Boro started to pile on the pressure, then on the stroke of half-time Igiehon smashed the ball across the face of goal but it just evaded Hazel at the back post.

On the hour mark Igiehon showed good strength down the right and worked himself a shooting opportunity but Hallwood got down to block, the visiting keeper again called into action on 65 minutes to save a Turnbull header from another setpiece.

Hallwood was again called into action 14 minutes from time as striker Igiehon drilled a 20-yard strike after great hold-up play by sub Billy Logan but the keeper parried it around his post.

The Taddy gloveman was finally beaten with the final kick of the game, the in-form Igiehon firing home to spark wild celebrations among the home faithful, earning a deserved win for Boro.