JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Five-star Scholes ease past Ayton

Scholes Park Raiders Under-15s eased to a 5-1 victory on the road at struggling Ayton.

A win for second-bottom Ayton would have seen them leapfrog their visitors and jump up the table.

That wasn’t to be for the hosts as Scholes consolidated their grasp on fourth spot with a comfortable victory.

Table-toppers Phoenix Under-16s eased to a 3-0 win at home to closest rivals Flixton to take a huge step closer to the title.

Scalby Under-14s’ first game of 2017 started brightly against Ayton, scoring after one minute with captain Ted Edwards tapping home the first of his two goals.

Man of the match Tyler Smith scored six, including a stunning overhead-kick.

Jake Reeves grabbed himself three, Reuben Staveley added a brace and Louis Kille and Eddy Hopper both got on the scoresheet in their 15-1 demolition.

Ayton got a fully-deserved consolation goal through Kian Heblich, dinking the advancing Scalby keeper Freddie White, and man of the match for Ayton went to hard-working midfielder Alex Jenkins.

Ayton, who are all a year younger, deserve full credit for not giving up all game.

Scholes Park Under-12s met with a resilient workmanlike Phoenix team.

Scholes struggled to get into the game, but luckily after 10 minutes a Tom Newbould volley broke the deadlock.

Ten minutes later a goal from Coby Rowe took Scholes to a 2-0 lead.

Phoenix did not give up though and challenged Scholes’ back three of Harvey Taylor, Bobby Carabine and Newbould, and eventually their tenaciousness paid off with a goal taking the score to 2-1 at half-time.

The second half saw good football played by both teams and goals from Harley Adams and Jamie Cross sealed a 4-1 win for Scholes.

Ayton Under-10s welcomed Thornton Dale in a very competitive match in which the hosts started well and soon took the lead, Edwyn Elliott-Hobson scoring from close-range.

Minutes later, Elliott-Hobson scored his second, running from halfway and taking on several players before slotting home.

The second half was tight but an own goal and then a spectacular long-range strike from Jack Townsend, who hit the top corner from just inside his own half, completed the scoring.

Alfie Thomas and Josh Sharp shared the man of the match for strong performances for victors Ayton.

A slow start resulted in Heslerton Under-Eights Jaguars losing their first game against West Pier.

In the first game, Kody Oldroyd was star man as he had a good game in goal, and Aaron Walton also played some thoughtful passes.

The second game was a great performance as the Jaguars roared back into life and scored four through Bott (2), Jack McDougall and Oldroyd.

Heslerton Under-Nines Buccaneers travelled to FC Seamer.

With Ben Whitaker-Ellis making some fine saves in goal, Oliver Sim and Oskar Olsen shone in defence.

Shaun Isaac, Warren Stanton and Matthew Banister ran up and down from midfield, leaving William Leeson to lead the attack.

Despite passing the ball about and enjoying a lot of possession, Heslerton could not find the Seamer net.

Sammy Barber came on but it was Seamer who took the lead.

The second half was end-to-end but no goals were scored. Isaac took the man of the match honours.

Game two saw the positions mixed up.

Man of the match Bannister equalised after the hosts had taken the lead, but the Buccaneers couldn’t hold on and Seamer ran out winners.

Scalby Otters Under-Nines took on Whitby.

Scalby edged the first game 4-2 as a hat-trick from Leo Emms helped Scalby to a hard-fought win away.

Emms scored both goals in first half for 2-0 half-time scoreline.

Whitby battled back in the second half as they scored twice, but another from Emms and one from top-scorer Lucas Cooper ensured the victory.

In game two, Scalby won 4-0 via two goals from Cooper and one each from Emms and Max Barwick.