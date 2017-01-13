JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Hall and Johnson help Scalby to Pier victory

Scalby Under-16s produced an amazing comeback to take the points in a scintillating game against West Pier at Carr Lane.

The venue was switched at the last minute as Oliver’s Mount was fog-bound, and the spectators were treated to a fine game.

Both sides showed real attacking intent from the off with Pier going close on a number of occasions, but they were thwarted by some staunch defending and the reflexes of Otters keeper Max Tadman.

Scalby created their own chances with Ethan Buck, Callum Pllu and Eric Hall all squandering good opportunities.

They were made to pay as good work on the left gave Liam Atkinson-Smith a close range tap-in for the first half lead.

Rather than rue their bad luck, Scalby pressed on in the second half, however it was Pier that doubled their advantage as the ever dangerous Chris Pearson latching onto a huge defensive clearance to easily slot home.

Pier should have made the game safe shortly after, as Tadman charged out to clear a through-ball he missed it leaving a simple tap in, however the unfortunate striker contrived to skew his shot wide.

The let-off inspired Scalby and they found a way back into the game with a wonder goal from Leon Johnson.

As a half-cleared corner was swung back in beyond the back post, Johnson hooked a high volley over his shoulder into the opposite corner for 2-1.

With their tails up, Scalby didn’t have to wait long for the equaliser, striker Hall benefiting from a ricochet to send him clear of the defence to smash it past Jordan Pickard.

With 15 minutes to go both sides were fully committed to the win and it was Scalby that took their chance, Hall again sprinting onto a great through-ball to send the home side into raptures.

Otters manager Jez Clifford gave credit to both sides for their part in the match, with special mention to referee Jimmy Sutherland for his part in helping the game go ahead.

Heslerton Hawks Under-14s got the better of Heslerton Juniors in their derby encounter, with a disciplined display in a close-fought contest.

Josh Dolan was the pick of the midfielders, tackling all-comers in boggy conditions.

After early chances for the away side, it was Jayden Isaac who broke the deadlock, forcing the ball home after a strong save from the keeper.

An Isaac header doubled the lead from a corner, before the Hawks closed the game down, keeping chances to a minimum in the second half.

Alex Troop and Logan Craggs both put in strong showings on the wings, tiring the legs of their older opponents, while Josh Robertson and Tom Owen excelled in defence.

Scholes Park Raiders Under-12s took a win in their first game of 2017 against Phoenix Colts.

Historically, this is always a difficult game for Scholes as Phoenix Colts always work hard for a win.

First 15 minutes saw Phoenix Colts pushing up field and challenging the Scholes Park defence.

Scholes keeper Daniel Taylor was kept on his toes as Phoenix looked like they were going to take an early lead.

Scholes quickly realised they needed to work harder and the first goal game from a cross in from Harley Adams to enable Coby Rowe to get Scholes onto the scoresheet.

Minutes later Coby Rowe doubled the scoring taking Scholes into half-time 2-0 up.

Second half saw much of the same as the first half with Phoenix Colts again trying to press up field to get them on the scoresheet, but a strike on target from Reuben Hartley hitting the back of the net put a win out of the reach for Phoenix Colts.

Four goals from striker Billy Keough and a man of the match defensive display from Charlie Richardson could not prevent Heslerton Under-12s from slipping to a 12-5 defeat at home to Pickering Town.

The visitors raced to a three-goal lead before Heslerton could reply via a great strike from Joe Pearce, and held an 8-3 lead at half-time.

The second half continued as before, with good attacking play from both sides, and Pickering eventually finished comfortable winners.

Heslerton Under-10s put in two brilliant performances against a battling Flamborough side.

Goals from Rio Howden and Ryan Sellers both assisted by Charlie Swiers saw the home side victorious in the first game with man of the match going to Harry Richardson.

The second game saw multiple strikes from man of the match Matthew Moss with Jake Allardice and Ryan Sellers also adding to the total.

The Heslerton Under-Nines Buccaneers played Eastfield.

Ben Whitaker- Ellis in goal, Jack Boyes and Oliver Sim in defence. The midfield was made up of Warren Stanton, Matthew Banister and Oskar Olsen leaving William Leeson up front.

Shaun Isaac and Sammy Barber came on during the match. Man of the match Barber scored Heslerton’s only goal, but Eastfield ran out winners.

Game two had a better flow with Stanton, Whitaker-Ellis, Leeson and Isaac all scoring. Olsen was man of the match for some fine saves, a great team performance.

Heslerton Pirates Under-Nines hosted Whitby Fishermen and put in an improved second-half performance despite being behind at the break.

Jack Smith and Cooper Wilkie hit the post but Whitby held on for victory Wilkie was man of match

A Smith strike earned a draw in game two, which saw Kenzie’s Palliser named man of match for some good defensive work.

Heslerton Jaguars Under-Eights welcomed Scholes Park.

Joey Palmer started in goal, Alfie Rouph and Harley Bott in defence, Oscar Young, Owen Ellis midfield and Jack MacDougall up front.

The first half was end-to-end, Scholes scored first but Ellis equalised with a blistering goal. The second half saw Tia Walker replace Young but Park ran out eventual winners.

Man of the match was Harley Bott.

The second game saw Park take the spoils again despite Heslerton’s best efforts. Man of the match went to Alfie Rouph.

Thornton Dale Under-Eights hosted Heslerton Under-Eights Hedgehogs.

The first match was a great game of football and a fantastic performance from the Hedgehogs and a goal from Dylan Oxendale was just enough for Heslerton to claim the victory.

The second match was another great game with some attractive football and it finished with goals from Oxendale, Eli Howden, Noah Johnson and Jamie Moss which was enough for Heslerton to win the game.

Parents’ player went to Noah Johnson and man of the match to Eli Howden.