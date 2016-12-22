JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Seamer edge 17-goal festive thriller against Ayton

Seamer Under-12s ended the year with three points following a truly extraordinary 9-8 win against Ayton Athletic.

Both sides produced a dazzling display of attacking football with goals raining in from the first minute to the last.

Ayton started the game the strongest and were 2-0 up in the first five minutes, however Seamer soon found their rhythm and hit back with three quickfire goals from Lewis Hunter to take the lead.

It was then Ayton’s turn to take control and before long the game had swung back their way as they reclaimed the lead 4-3.

The teams then traded goals until the half ended 5-5, Seamer’s goals coming from Lucas Hastie and Archie McNaughton.

The second half started at the same breathtaking pace as it was clear neither side was going to be happy with a draw.

Further Seamer goals came with Hastie and McNaughton adding a second each and Hunter adding his fourth.

James McDermott scored Seamer’s ninth and decisive goal.

Ayton pressed late in the game and had it not been for some resolute defending, notably from Oliver Jackson, they may have drawn level.

Heslerton Under-10s finished 2016 with a fantastic performance against Cayton.

With the scores level at the break Charlie Swiers produced two fabulous strikes to earn victory for the Blues. Man of the match went to Tommy Palmer.

The second game rained goals with man of the match Ethan Sellers grabbing two and a fine solo goal from Matt Moss but it wasn’t enough as Cayton took the honours.

Seamer Spartans Under-Sevens battled back in two games against Holt.

Spartans were 2-0 down in the first game and went on to win 7-2, and 4-0 down in the second one before battling back for a 5-4 win.

Special mention to Seamer goalkeeper Reuban Agar, who made some great saves when they were two and four down to keep them in the game.

Ayton Under-10s travelled to Hunmanby in a highly contested match in which two smart finishes from Edwyn Elliott-Hobson saw them come away with a good draw.

Charlie Jerrom was named Ayton man of match after a strong display in midfield.

Scalby Under-Eights hosted Heslerton Jaguars.

The Jaguars were unlucky to concede first, but Jack McDougall came on and Jaguars pounced into life, Ellis scored two and another was added. Man of the match was Ellis.

In the second game Tia-Mae Walker and Oscar Young had an excellent game in defence and scored first through Ryan Cooper, but Scalby broke the Jaguars’ resistance.

Scalby added more but Aaron Walton continued to improve.

Heslerton Under-Eights Hedgehogs played Scholes Park Under-Eights.

The first match was a great game of football and finished with goals from Dylan Oxendale, and a fine strike by Jamie Moss, but it wasn’t enough as the visitors managed to edge the win.

The second match was another great game with some attractive football by both teams and it finished with goals from Eli Howden and Moss, but once again it wasn’t quite enough to earn the Hedgehogs a win.

Parents’ player and man of the match unanimously went to the whole Hedgehogs team.

Heslerton Under-Nines Pirates welcomed West Pier Under-Nines and the hosts put in two fantastic team performances, going a goal down the Pirates replied twice through man of the man Jack Smith to earn victory.

Game two saw goals from Smith and Oscar Webb seal a deserved win, Webb and Cooper Wilke shared man of the match for Heslerton

Heslerton Buccaneers Under-Nines welcomed Whitby Fishermen.

An end-to-end first half saw Jack Boyes hit a strike that saw Heslerton lead.

Man of the match Shaun Isaac hit two second-half goals in a fantastic team display.

The second game saw all players switch position, William Leeson was man of the match as Whitby took the honours.

Scholes Park Under-12s beat Barrowcliff 17-1.

Park played as a team which resulted in five of the goals coming from Reuben Hartley with the remaining goals coming from Charlie Doubtfire-Langfield (3), Coby Rowe (2), Sam Hampton (2) Will Stokoe (2), Charlie Baldwin, Harvey Taylor and Bobby Carabine.

Heslerton Under-12s’ winning run came to an end at home against Pickering Town Blues in an even encounter on a difficult pitch, both sides had few chances and battled through a goalless first half.

This continued after the break, with some great defensive performances, typified by man of the match George Heap.

Pickering broke the deadlock when a clearance from half-way flew past Heslerton’s unfortunate keeper.

Though Heslerton battled for an equaliser, the visitors sealed the game 2-0 late on.

Heslerton Hawks Under-14s stunned their older opponents with a backs to the wall effort against a high-quality Whitby Fishermens side.

Resisting early pressure, Heslerton kept the game tight, with Ihsan Eroglu, Ben Robinson and Tom Sellars-Horsley the standout defensive players in the first half.

Delighted to reach the break goalless, the Hawks grew in confidence. Jayden Isaac converted the second of two chances, sprinting clear to smash the ball home against the run of play.

Whitby responded immediately, forcing a spectacular flying save from the Hawks keeper Brad Spiller, who was at his best under constant pressure.

Chance after chance was spurned, leaving the home side desperate for the final whistle. With a minute to go, Whitby finally broke clear, only for Spiller to somehow repel them with a block, followed by a scrambled double save from the floor, to snatch the points from the Fishermen.

Seamer Stormers Under-14s continued their perfect start to the season with their 11th straight league win against Heslerton Juniors to go clear at the top of the league.

Heslerton were organised and quickly closed down Seamer in all areas of the pitch, but it was Seamer’s quick, direct football that got behind the Heslerton defence with goals from Jamie Hilton and Lewis Mitchell to give Seamer a 2-1 lead at the break.

Stormers pulled away at the restart after a brilliant 25-yard strike from Jensen Bradbury and clever run and finish from Riley Metcalf increased their lead.

A well-taken corner from Josh Smith found Jensen Bradbury free in the box, who made no mistake with a great header finding the top corner to make it five before the non- stop, industrious Metcalf made it six with a cool finish in the box.

Heslerton never stopped battling and deserved their second goal just before the final whistle.

Scalby Under-16s drew 1-1 against Scholes Park.

Scalby scored through Ethan Buck halfway though second half.

Both had chances before Scholes scored in injury-time by Finlay Willis to seal a point.

Scholes’ star man was Willis and Scalby captain Jack Rogers stood out for the Otters.