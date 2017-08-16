Local lads Logan and Beadle fire Boro to Ossett win

Scarborough Athletic grabbed a first win of the season on Tuesday night with a 2-1 success away at Ossett Town.

Steve Kittrick’s side came from behind after a shaky start to avenge the play-off semi-final defeat from last season and pick up maximum points from an entertaining game.

The visitors were unchanged from the opening day draw against Hyde United, but there was a late change on the bench as an injury in the warm up to named substitute Lewis Clarkson allowed Billy Logan to be included among the replacements.

The game set off at a frantic pace, with the Ossett front pair Kai Hancock and Nathan Curtis an early nuisance for the Boro backline.

On six minutes the pressure from the home side paid off with the opening goal as Martin Pembleton intercepted a clearance just outside the box to crash through a crowded penalty area and nestle in the bottom corner.

It nearly went from bad to worse as Boro were slow to combat a dangerous run down the right that was squared for Pembleton just six yards from goal.

The striker went for power over precision and lofted well over the crossbar.

Boro were stunned by the early setback of going behind and struggled to respond to the Ossett attacking threat.

The first sight on goal for the visitors was midway through the half with a long-range drive from Jimmy Beadle that cleared the back of the stand by a distance and fizzed off in the direction of the nearby bus station.

A hamstring injury then forced the early departure of Craig Nelthorpe on the half hour to be replaced by late bench addition Billy Logan with Steve Kittrick’s troops gradually finding their feet in the encounter.

With the shadows lengthening in the evening sunshine, Dan Thirkell dragged down Nathan Curtis just outside the area. Pembleton struck a fizzing, low effort from the resulting free-kick that Tommy Taylor did well to push away to safety.

With the half-time break approaching, Boro needed to prise open the Ossett defence to drag themselves back into the game, and it was Beadle who provided the spark to level the scores.

An inviting Dave Merris centre whipped in to the near post was seized on by Beadle to loop a header over Overton and drop into the back of the net.

That gave Boro a huge boost going in at the break, and it was a confidence advantage that they took into the second half.

Attacking down the slope at Ingfield, Boro took the game by the scruff of the neck as Matty Turnbull directed a far post header into the hands of Overton when well placed.

This was quickly followed by Michael Coulson rising highest to nod just wide.

Boro were using the full width of the pitch to test out the aerial resistance of the Ossett defence, and just after the hour mark it was broken for a second time.

Nathan Valentine curled in an inviting cross from the right for Billy Logan to guide his header beyond Overton and give Boro the lead.

It was an advantage they nearly extended minutes later when Beadle flicked the crossbar with a crashing volley at the back post.

Sam Hewitt almost made the points safe as he flicked a header onto the crossbar that bounced down and was gratefully grasped on the bounce on his goal line by Overton.

Just when it looked like Boro were all set to break their Ingfield hoodoo, there was nearly a late sting in the tail.

In the 91st minute the ball bobbled up in the box to strike the elbow of Athletic skipper Dave Merris from close range, giving Ashley Jackson the opportunity to bring the scores level from the penalty spot.

The Ossett defender lost his nerve though as he bludgeoned his spot-kick well over the bar to leave Boro breathing a sigh of relief to net the win.