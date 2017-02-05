Myers shines as penalty kings Traf net spot in North Riding semi-finals

Trafalgar earned a place in the semi-finals of the NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win against Apple Tree.

The hosts kept their cool in the shoot-out after the scores were locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes, despite Liam Salt missing the first spot-kick, a couple of stops from keeper Callum Myers - who also stopped a first-half penalty, sent Traf into the final four of the competition.

Traf opened the scoring early on through Salt's cool finish at the back post after a fine team move, but despite their dominance the home side failed to add to their lead and needed a fine save from gloveman Myers to maintain their lead after Traf conceded a spot-kick.

Apple Tree finally levelled five minutes before half-time with a cracking goal after a swift counter-attack.

The hosts continued to dominate proceedings after the interval but they could not break through the stubborn Apple Tree rearguard and the game went to penalties.

After Salt missing the first Traf penalty, Apple Tree went 1-0 up but Luke Jones levelled and Myers' first save made it 1-1 after two spot-kicks each.

Jimmy Beadle, who had impressed after coming on as a 50th-minute sub, then put Traf in front and Myers saved again to give the hosts the upper hand, Mark Barber going to score a third for Traf and although the away side replied, Chris Dove slotted home to secure the 4-2 shoot-out win for Traf.

Proud Traf boss Col Jenkinson said: "Callum had a great game in goal but the whole back four were playing despite picking up knocks yesterday and they put in a great shift to keep Apple Tree out. This was a great team display by the lads."

Angel, who are just a point away from sealing the second division title, romped to a 7-0 home win against Division One strugglers Heslerton in the Scarborough FA Sunday Cup.

Lloyd Henderson opened the scoring early on for the home side and a quickfire hat-trick from Ali Caw essentially booked their side in the final eight at home to Trafalgar.

David Bell then scored a goal either side of the interval to make it 6-0, and the impressive Jackson Jowett completed the scoring with a great strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Angel joint-boss Dan Jones said: "This was an excellent all-round performance from the lads they all did superbly, but in particular, Caw, centre-back Callum Gravestock and Jowett stood out for us."

Tom Richardson won the man of the match award for Heslerton.

Ayton earned a 6-3 home success against Roscoes Bar.

Jake Adams, who had already missed a one-on-one chance early on, opened the scoring with a rare goal for Ayton, then his shot struck Danny Appleby, who claimed the goal as Mark Plumpton's side went 2-0 up.

Bar pulled a goal back when Dan Thomas beat his marker and slotted under the keeper, although a Brad Parkin header from a corner restored the villagers' two-goal lead.

Jamie Wray then made it 3-2, tapping into an open goal after the home keeper missed the ball and he then turned provider for Thomas to level, the latter lifting his shot over the gloveman.

A thumping shot high into the roof of the net from Niall Prentice made it 4-3 at the break to Ayton.

Debutant Jonny Blakeston scored the final two goals for Ayton, the Brid Town player scoring his first from the penalty spot and finishing neatly for his second.

Player-boss Plumpton had a clear chance to add a late seventh, but he volleyed wide from three yards with an open goal to aim at.

Keeper Rich Curtis was the man of the match for Roscoes, his superb saves keeping the game within reach for the visitors, while Blakeston was man of the match in his first start for Ayton.

Fylingdales claimed the bragging rights in the clash of the Whitby area sides, easing to a 5-0 home win against FILO.

Former Boro striker Jake Day smashed in four goals on his debut for Crown Tavern as the second division strugglers hammered 10-man Fylingdales Reserves 14-0.

Travis Wood struck early on for Tavern, with an own goal doubling the home side's lead and Leroy Donaldson hitting a third from the penalty spot.

Debutant Day, who has been in fine scoring form for Bridlington Town over the past few weeks in the NCEL Premier Division, then opened his account for his new side and James Burrows added a fifth before the interval against a 'Dales side that were without several regulars.

Dave Barber and Burrows notched early in the second half, another own goal made it 8-0, with Day completing his hat-trick either side of a Chrissy Hannam effort for Tavern.

Aidan Cooper brought it up to 12-0, Day netting his fourth and Barber his second to finish off the rout.

Sean Wood was the man of the match for the victors with Cam Fox the star man for the villagers.

Scalby earned a fine 3-1 home win against Newlands Reserves.

Nathan Barber notched for the visitors, whose man of the match award was shared by keeper Jordan Wood and central midfielder Dan Sheader.