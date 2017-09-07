New boys ready for Sunday League kick-off

Four new teams will be kicking off in this weekend’s opening round of Scarborough and District Sunday League matches.

Two of the newcomers, Golden Last and Valley FC, will clash on Sunday at Oliver’s Mount.

Golden Last, who were admitted to the league as Shakespeare but have changed their base, are managed by former Ayton Reserves player Liam Bowman, while Valley FC’s manager is Ben Kristensen.

Another new side, Ben Sheader's Hush FC, open their campaign with a home clash against Fylingdales Reserves, also at the Mount.

The fourth and final new side kicking off this weekend is Castle Tavern, managed by Dan Thomas, who head to Wilson’s Lane to tackle Steven Frederiksen’s Ayton Reserves outfit, who have snapped up Chrissy Hannam and Luke Chambers in the close season.

Radio Scarborough, formerly known as Scarborough Campus, open their season with a trip to Newlands Reserves, who used to be known as Scalby in their debut campaign last season.

Division One champions Newlands kick off with a trip to arch-rivals Trafalgar on Sunday at Staxton.

Ayton start off with a trip to Roscoes Bar, who are now based at Sherburn as opposed to Gallows Close.

West Pier, who will be a mainly young side this season, start with a game against Fylingdales at their new home ground of Eastway.

All games will kick off at 10.30am.