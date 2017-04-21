Newlands edge closer to title success

Newlands are within touching distance of the Scarborough News Sunday League Division One title after their 5-0 win at Heslerton on Thursday night.

Goals from Dan Freer, Ben Luntley, Michael Wilson, Benjamin Briggs and man of the match Liam Mancrief secured a win that means a win at home to Fylingdales on Sunday would make sure of the title for Newlands.

Fylingdales Reserves won 3-2 at home to Scarborough Campus in Division Two.

Adam Entwhistle put Dales ahead with a long-range shot, but Campus levelled before half-time.

An own goal made it 2-1 to the villagers after the break, and although the students equalised again James Jackson's fine finish secured the points as Dales eye second spot.

Keeper Des Weston was man of the match for the home side.