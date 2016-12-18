Newlands sign off year on a winning note

Newlands finished off 2016 with a 9-1 win against their reserve team in the Kenward Cup quarter-final.

Danny Glendinning smacked in four goals for the victors, with Ben Luntley (2), Drew McCoubrey, Jack Ramos and Kurtis Henderson also on target.

Terry Dixon, who along with Shem Atkinson impressed for the second team, scored their consolation from the penalty spot.

Trafalgar look set to join Newlands in the semi-finals as their game at home to Roscoes Bar was postponed as the latter failed to raise a side.