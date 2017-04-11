Newlands take control of title race after home draw with rivals Trafalgar.

Newlands boosted their chances of claiming the Scarborough News Sunday League Division One title with a 1-1 home draw with leaders Trafalgar tonight.

Traf were the team who needed the win to keep their title hopes alive but the draw has now put Newlands, who had won all their previous league games before this clash, firmly in the driving seat.

With Newlands having beaten Trafalgar earlier in the season, Col Jenkinson's side needed the three-point haul to set up a tense title battle, but now Joe Hakings' side know that their fate lies in their own hands, with only four games remaining, including two against Fylingdales, one against FILO and another against struggling Heslerton. If they win all these matches they will claim the league crown.

The game was played in windy conditions at Newlands' Snainton ground, and this often made it difficult for the area's top two Sunday sides to play free-flowing football, but it was the home side who took the lead on the half-hour mark when Ryan Rivis fired home a powerful shot through a crowded Traf penalty area.

Traf dominated the second half and Newlands were forced to defend for long spells, the visitors making their breakthrough on 60 minutes when Dean Craig's free-kick from 25 yards out sailed into the Newlands net.

Liam Vasey and Curtis Rose both had chances to hand the win to Traf, but Newlands held firm and secured a draw.

Danny Glendinning was named as the man of the match for Newlands, playing superbly up front, in central midfield and also on the right wing.

Traf boss Col Jenkinson said:"I had to make a lot of changes for tonight's game but the lads were superb to a man, I think we were the better team this evening.

"The resignation of Cayton has hit us hard as we beat them heavily twice and Newlands had defeated them once so they have gained 10 goals or so on us on goal difference.

"We made a slow start to the season and that has proved costly.

"The whole side deserves to share the man of the match award."

Newlands head to Fylingdales on Sunday and then entertain FILO on Tuesday April 18, followed by a trip to Heslerton two nights later and concluding their league campaign at home to Fylingdales on Sunday April 23.

Traf's remaining games are at FILO on Easter Sunday, at home to FILO a week later and then at Heslerton on Tuesday April 25.