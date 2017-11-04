NRCFA CUP: James' magnificent seven Gunns down Reeth

James Gunn struck a magnificent seven goals as Edgehill hammered Reeth & District SC 17-2 in the second round of the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup.

Gunn was named man of the match for his seven goals and five assists, Luke Jones also banging in five goals, with Lloyd Henderson and Martyn Ferrey hitting two apiece and Joe Gallagher the 17th and final goal.

Edgehill v Reeth DSC

West Pier eased to a 7-0 win at Swinton Athletic, with Neil Thomas banging in a hat-trick.

Neil Thomas and Sean Exley fired Pier into a 2-0 half-time lead.

Thomas then completed his hat-trick after the break, Sam Garnett also getting on the scoresheet, and Martin Cooper smashing in two spectacular shots to book Pier's passage into the third round.

Chris Nelson and Tommy Barker shared the man of the match award for Pier.

Itis Itis Rovers also moved into the next round thanks to a 7-4 home win against Loftus Athletic.

The visitors claimed an early lead, but a Josh Young penalty levelled the scores and Mikey Barker's side took control from that point onwards.

Ryan Matson's goal put Rovers ahead, then a Neil Forsyth double made it 4-1 at the interval.

Barker's second-half hat-trick made sure of the win, despite a late flurry from Athletic.

Liam Buglass gave a strong display in central midfield to win the Itis Itis man of the match award.

Seamer Sports lost 3-2 at home to New Marske Lakes United.

A poor first-half show from Seamer allowed United to take a 1-0 first-half lead.

The hosts recovered after the break and levelled with a cracking strike from Tommy Adams, only for United to regain their lead with an outrageous long-range lobbed shot.

Kris Tate made it 2-2 with a fierce shot, but another stunning shot from the visitors snatched victory and left Seamer to regret a poor first half.

Ali Caw and Tate shared the man of the match honours for Seamer.

Second division Ayton lost 6-3 at Stokesley Sports AR.

The hosts roared into a 3-0 lead as three corners saw Ayton's defenders slip up, but a low free-kick from Wayne Chamberlain gave Ayton hope.

When Ian Laing set up Tom Varey to make it 3-2 at the break, boss Sean Pinder must have felt his Ayton side could fight back after the break, but three more defensive errors saw Stokesley book their place in the next round.

Varey hit a third with a spectacular 40-yard strike, the last kick of the game, but it was too little, too late to save Ayton.

Pinder singled out Jaymaine White and Varey as Ayton's best players, but was left fuming with his side's shocking defending.

In the East Riding Senior Country Cup, Hunmanby United lost 2-1 at home to Driffield Junior FC.