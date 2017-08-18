Over £600 raised at match in memory of Alex

Over £600 was raised for charity at the second annual football match played in memory of Alex Baron.

Family and friends gathered to remember Baron, who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2014, for the third year running after a sponsored walk and the first memorial football match last year.

The score was 5-5 after 90 minutes and went to penalties.

The Red Barons then beat The Pirates in a penalty shootout to take the victory.

Local companies made donations in the form of vouchers or merchandise, these were used for a raffle and tombola where most of the money raised came from.

One of the event organisers, James Barber said: “We were very pleased to raise £680 for local charity OurCo and hope to carry on the tradition around the same time next year.

“If any companies would like to make donations for next year’s game, please contact me on 07741837499 or email me on jamesbarber046@gmail.com.