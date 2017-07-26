Pikes cruise to Rep Team victory at Silver Royd

The Scarborough & District Saturday League Representative Team suffered a 4-0 defeat against Pickering Town at Silver Royd on Wednesday night.

Following the Rep Team's 3-0 reverse against Scarborough Athletic at the same venue on Saturday, Steve Clegg's side were again beaten by semi-professional opponents.

Neither side could find the quality to unlock their opposing defence in the opening stages, although the Pikes could've opened the scoring on a couple of occasions had the quality of their final ball been better.

The only goal of the first half came when Lewis Taylor breezed through the Rep Team's rearguard and lobbed the onrushing Chris Ferrey in the Saturday League net.

After another period of stalemate following the interval, former Scarborough Athletic man Ryan Blott showed composure in the area to slide into the bottom corner.

The Rep Team's defence became stretched as the Pikes started to get forward more often, and they soon made it 3-0 when Matt Parker finished after a scramble in the goalmouth.

The scoring was complete when Taylor placed a well-directed drive into the bottom corner after beating his marker.

Rep Team boss Clegg said: "We didn't get going really, we were much better in the game on Saturday against Scarborough Athletic.

"I thought Pickering showed us a bit more respect in a way, they got at us and attacked more, whereas Scarborough just seemed to want to keep the ball and thought they'd beat us comfortably.

"It's a little bit deflating to lose 4-0 after there were positives to take from Saturday, but the lads have given their all, there's no shame in the performances they've given and they have represented the league in a good way.

"These lads haven't trained as a team and a lot of them haven't played together before or done any fitness work yet, whereas Boro and Pikes are streets ahead in those areas, so there's no shame in the two performances we have put in."

Clegg singled out the performances of Kurtis and Lloyd Henderson and Gary Thomas over the two games, while he was also full of praise for striker Jamie Bradshaw's showing in the 3-0 reverse against Boro on Saturday.

"The lads have given a good account of themselves," added Clegg.