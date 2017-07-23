Pirates edged out by Crigglestone All Blacks

Scarborough Pirates suffered a 34-20 defeat at home to Crigglestone All Blacks on Saturday.

The visiting Wakefield outfit were seeking revenge for the Pirates' win at their ground earlier in the season.

The home side started strongly, but simple errors started to give Crigglestone the upper hand, the away side scoring twice early on and putting Pirates under pressure.

Then a well-worked try wide saw Jamie Cornish in the clear galloping some 30 metres to offload to full-back Harry Sleep to take his tally to nine for the season.

Crigglestone still piled on the pressure and went two tries clear, with the Pirates frustrated by some strange refereeing decisions.

Further home tries from Corey Goodlad, Tom Burton and Sleep boosted the Pirates, but the visitors responded and sealed a 34-20 win, the referee disallowing three tries for the hosts.

Carl Stephenson stood out for Pirates adapting to a new position at number seven, as did Zak Metcalfe, Sleep and Burton.

Man of the match was awarded to Joe Messruther, who tackled everything in his path, kicking superbly at end of plays and conversions, and controlling well from number six.