Rees at the double as District give Barnsley the chop

The Scarborough & District Under-14s had to come from a goal down to defeat a strong and determined side from Barnsley Schools on Saturday morning at Bramcote.

In their first game after the winter break, the home side started well, controlling possession and came close several times in the first half.

A Brandyn Cooper effort shaved the top of the bar with a well-struck effort, but they went in a goal down at half-time when a cross from the left was tapped in at the far post as the home side failed to pick up the runner.

Scarborough continued to control the game, matching the visitors’ physicality but showing great skill and composure on the ball to keep possession and move it with urgency.

They were eventually rewarded with a goal from Oliver Pulford after some great link-up play.

With the game in the balance at 1-1, Scarborough’s keeper pulled off a couple of point-blank stops, one with feet from close range and an even better reaction block which parried into the path of a Barnsley forward, whose thunderbolt was blocked by captain Blake Drury.

From then on it was all Scarborough, with Luke Rees steering in a Charlie Smith cross on the volley and then stroking in his second at the near post.

Cooper rounded things off with their fourth.