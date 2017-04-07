Ref Bill not ready to call full-time on career

Scarborough referee Bill Pashby isn’t ready to call full-time on his refereeing career, despite being assaulted by a supporter at an ill-tempered League Trophy final last week.

Pashby sustained a nasty shoulder injury from the incident and required hospital treatment.

Having first considered hanging up his whistle, Pashby has had a change of heart and can’t wait to get back to it.

He said: “This is the first time that anything like this has happened to me while I’ve been refereeing.

“I’m itching to get back into it, I’d like to ref again this season, but I think it’s more likely to be next season.”

The 63-year-old ref has been blown away by the messages of support he’s received: “Thank you to everyone for their support.

“Refs, clubs and players have contacted me from all over the country.

“Thank you Ross Joyce from the North Riding, who has been down to visit me, and George Roberts has also been to see me.

“I have had great support after this, which has been great. I’ve refereed loads of finals and never seen anything like this, I want to put it behind me and move on now.”