Rosette on the brink of calling it quits

Well-established Scarborough News Saturday League club FC Rosette could fold as soon as this weekend if they can’t find some new players to boost their numbers.

The second division’s basement club had to call off their game against Seamer Reserves and they could be forced to call it quits altogether if they can’t boost their numbers going forward.

Club secretary Bill Cammish said: “We only had seven players for our game against Seamer on Saturday.

“If we have to cancel this week’s game against Snainton, we’ll unfortunately be forced to fold the club.

“We’re struggling every week to get a side out, the commitment has been poor.”

The club, who were formed in the early 1990s, won promotion from Division Three last season, but have yet to win a point to date this campaign.

Cammish is keen to hear from anyone who’d be interested in signing on for the club and boosting their numbers going forward.

Anyone who’d be keen to play for the club can contact Al Wray on 07738 906771 or Paul Scott on 07905 745154.

“The players get everything handed to them on a plate at the club,” added the disappointed Cammish.

“They get new kits, get food put on after games.

“There’s such a huge lack of enthusiasm for local football it seems now.”