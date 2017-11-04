SAT LEAGUE: Scalby fight back to sink Falsgrave

Second division promotion hopefuls Scalby roared back from 3-0 down to win 5-3 at home to rivals Falsgrave Athletic in the Lloyd Dowson Saturday League.

A Jamie Cornish double and a Travis Wood effort put Barton Newham's visitors in the box seat, but Tom Hicks pulled a crucial goal back for the home side on the half-hour mark.

Craig Rackham pulled it back to 3-2 15 minutes into the second half, but it took until the 80th minute for Carl Townley to bring Scalby level.

His brother Ash Townley, on as a 65th-minute sub, then scored twice in the closing moments to secure the win for Scalby.

Keeper Grzegorz Jankowski was man of the match for Falsgrave, while right-sided midfielder Chrissy Hannam and super-sub Ash Townley were the star men for Sam Medd's victorious village team.

Snainton took top spot thanks to a 6-1 home win against Goldsborough United.

The home side were 1-0 up at half-time, but Ben Watson's penalty levelled the scores on 50 minutes.

Snainton then roared clear with five more goals.

Liam Cummings smashed in four goals for Snainton, with Ryan Collings and Sam Cooper also on target.

Jay Neil was named as man of the match for United, while Regan Hewitt, Rob Holt and Connor Bell impressed for Snainton, Holt winningg the man of the match as voted for by the Snainton supporters.

Fishburn Park came back from 3-2 down to claim a 5-3 win at home to Sherburn.

The hosts deservedly took the lead though a looped header from Charlie Bell after a brilliant cross from Cameron Finn.

Sherburn equalised through Mark Bean from a corner at the near post then not long after took a 2-1 lead through a Kurt Williamson penalty which was initially saved from keeper Carl Oliver but thanks to static defending the villagers forced home the rebound.

Park didn't give up and levelled again through Finn after a fumble from the Sherburn keeper.

Sherburn almost went ahead but a save from player-boss Oliver kept it out, but the visitors soon hit back just before the break as Paul Mills raced away to make it 3-2 before half-time.

In the second half, Fishburn raced out of the blocks and levelled through Rob Ingham.

Fishburn then took the lead from Fin Morris with a long-range effort, and the fifth came from Ingham.

Ben Braim was man of the match for Park as he played brilliantly at the back.

Newlands eased to a 7-0 win at Flamborough in Division One.

Stew Bates slammed in a hat-trick for Newlands, with Liam Mancrief (2), Dan Freer and Ben Luntley also on target.

Centre-back Jack McFarlane was man of the match for Newlands.

Filey Town claimed a 4-1 home win against Goal Sports.

Ricky Tomlinson put Town ahead in the first half, then after the break further goals from Liam Sugden and James Jenkinson put them in the driving seat.

Tyson Stubbings pulled a goal back for the visitors, but man of the match Tomlinson then turned his marker 25 yards out and smashed in a powerful shot past keeper Marc Wain.

Wain was named man of the match in his first game back for Goal Sports after eight months on the sideline through a back injury.

Defender Ellery Liley also impressed for Town.

West Pier Reserves powered to a 13-1 Reserve League win at home to Ayton Reserves.

Mikey Anderson smashed in four goals, while player-boss Johnny McGough rolled back the years again with a hat-trick including the goal of the game a cracking shot into the top corner.

Zak Hansen, Brad Atkinson and Rich Tolliday all scored two goals apiece, while man of the match Dave Phillips scored a stunning goal for the understrength visitors.

Jason Prosser was named man of the match for second-placed Pier.

Edgehill Reserves remain in top spot after a 7-1 home win against Scalby Reserves.

After Scalby had battled hard to keep it 0-0 at the interval, Edgehill ran riot after the break with two goals apiece for Gary Hepples, Ryan Link and Jon Cairns, the other goal coming from 17-year-old Olly Parker.

The latter was named as Edgehill's man of the match, impressing as centre-forward and also when pushed back to right-back.

Paul Nuttall scored for Scalby to bring it back to 3-1, with Matty Bourne their man of the match, moving from central midfield back to centre-back.

Filey Town Reserves' Billy Coyne cashed in with a hat-trick as his side won 5-2 at Newlands Reserves.

Newlands opened the scoring, but Coyne levelled before half-time.

Coyne then put Town ahead after the interval and completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot, Tom Orange scoring a cracking strike to seal the win and teenager Harry Keary adding a fifth before Newlands pulled a second back late on.

Orange was named as man of the match for the visitors for a fine display in defence in the first half and on the right wing after the break, as well as for his goal.