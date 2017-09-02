SATURDAY DIV 2: Scalby hammer 12 past new boys Old Victoria

Scalby found their goalscoring boots on the opening game of the Division Two season, easing to a 12-0 home win against league newcomers Old Victoria.

Ash Townley opened the scoring then man of the match Craig Rackham fired in a hat-trick, with a Shaun Scales header and Ell Spurr's 25-yard shot making ti 6-0 at the interval.

Rob Speight smashed in a hat-trick after the break, with two own goals and a 70th-minute effort from Mark Oldroyd completing the rout.

Itis Itis Rovers eased to a 7-1 win at Falsgrave Athletic, with player-boss Mikey Barker and Curtis Rose netting two goals apiece.

Callum Myers opened the scoring for Rovers and then went off five minutes before the break, Barker replacing him and scoring a goal either side of the break.

Rose then scored his brace after pushing up front from defence, then Aiden McCallion and Liam Buglass completed the scoring for Rovers.

Man of the match for the victors was centre-back Neil Forsyth, who put in a classy display.

Cayton Corinthians left it late to claim a 2-1 home win against a new-look Ayton outfit.

The visitors took the lead on the half-hour mark when a long clearance was collected by Ian Laing, and the former Duchess striker outmuscled two home defenders before slotting home.

Shaun Rennison's side replied almost straight from the kick-off, Luke Foster netting after another long ball was deflected into his path by Ayton defender James Fox.

Player-boss Sean Pinder made some superb saves to keep his side on level terms, but 10 minutes from time the hosts grabbed the three points when Isaac Sands beat Pinder in a one-on-one.

Man of the match for Cayton was their stand-in keeper Jake Sands, while centre-back Tom Clarke was man of the match in a very youthful Ayton line-up.

Ste Ross and Marc Usher scored two apiece as Fishburn Park surged to a 7-1 home win against 10-man Commercial,

Usher opened the scoring from the penalty spot 10 minutes before the interval, and this was soon followed by a Dan Shackleton strike, Ross making it 3-0 at half-time running onto a long pass and lifting his header over the Commercial keeper.

Steve Hartas made sure of the win with a fourth goal in the second half, then Macca Riley's free-kick gave the 10 men of Commercial hope, and when they were awarded a penalty they must have felt they had a way back into the game, but player-boss Carl Oliver pulled off a fine save to keep the effort out.

Sub Jack Kipling restored Park's four-goal lead, but then another penalty was conceded by the hosts, only for Oliver to keep it out again.

Ross then notched his second with a fine solo run and shot and then broke through on goal again, but despite being on a hat-trick, unselfishly squared the ball to Usher to complete the scoring.

Oliver said: "It was a good team performance, but man of the match has to go to Ste in his first competitive match after two seasons out with a knee injury."

Snainton fought back for a 1-1 home draw against FC Rosette in an entertaining clash.

Sam Loy put Rosette ahead in the first half with a good finish after fine play from Dane Robinson, and despite Al Wray hitting the post and Loy having a long-range shot saved, the visitors failed to hang onto their lead and Tyler Whitton earned a point for the home side with a half-volley into the bottom corner, with a point apiece the fair result as Snainton had the better of the second half.

Striker Robinson and defender Wayne Shaw shared the Rosette man of the match award, Ben Rowe earning the star man award for a fine game in his debut in goal for the home side.