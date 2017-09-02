SATURDAY DIV 3: Scalby Reserves sink Ayton Reserves in 11-goal thriller

Hosts Scalby Reserves hung on for a 6-5 home win against newcomers Ayton Reserves in a thrilling encounter at Carr Lane.

After a bright start from the visitors in the opening 15 minutes, Scalby gradually took charge and opened the scoring through Taylor Jordan's towering header from a free-kick on the right, the midfielder unmarked at the far post.

This soon became 2-0 as Ayton heads began to drop, midfielder Brandon Catherall firing home and Jordan Peat made it 3-0 late in the second half, effectively sealing the win it seemed, and a fourth, a solo effort from the lively Jack South, completed a disappointing opening period for Steven Frederiksen's team.

Ayton raced out of the blocks after the interval and pulled a goal back when Frederiksen, who had moved back into a left-back role as opposed to the striker's position in the first half, who slammed the ball in at the far post from a corner.

The visitors then earned a penalty when Scalby defender Matty Turner handled a goalbound shot on the line, the youngster nnly receiving a yellow card from referee Alan Smith and sub Daniel Bywater firing home the penalty.

Paul Fergus' strike from close-range eased the Scalby nerves, making it 5-2, but once again Ayton refused to submit, with an own goal from sub John Bateman and a cracking finish from an acute angle by Chris Milburn - after a stunning pass from keeper Ash Buck - pulled it back to 5-4 and the away side sniffed a point.

Sub Josh Bowmaker showed great composure to slot in Scalby's sixth, and although Bywater fired in a fifth from a tight angle it came too late with only 10 seconds remaining and Scalby held on for the win.

Man of the match for Scalby was shared between the whole side as Thorpe was delighted with their work ethic, while Luke Dunn earned the man of the match award for strong shift in central midfield for Ayton.

Edgehill Reserves' 16-year-old debutant Robbie Scarborough smashed in four goals as his side won 12-0 at home to Newlands Reserves.

Jon Cairns also notched a hat-trick, with another 16--year-old debutant, Olly Parker, also scoring, along with 17-year-old Aiden Thurston, Tyler Richardson, Ryan Link and Damian Robinson.

Scarborough was named as the Edgehill star man.

Edgehill 3rds also recorded a win, storming to a 6-0 home win against Filey Town Reserves.

Martyn Ferrey opened the scoring from the penalty spot, then a fine run and neat finish from Kyle O'Toole made it 2-0 at the break.

Shaun Dodson, a new signing from Division One champions West Pier, then made it 3-0, and Tom Scales notched a fourth before striker Martyn Jenkinson hit the final two.

Jamie Gallagher rolled back the years with a fine display in midfield.

West Pier Reserves stormed to a 6-0 win at Seamer Sports Reserves in their opening game of the season.

A spectacular scissors kick from Zak Hansen put Pier ahead, then Jack Brown scored after a fine lay-off from veteran Ray Thorpe. Gavin McGough's spot-kick made it 3-0 at the interval, Mikey Anderson the player fouled in the area.

Hansen made sure of the points with his second early in the second half, but Pier were thankful to keeper Richard Curtis, who pulled off four stunning saves to keep his side in the game.

A 20-yard screamer from Anderson put Pier 5-0 up and centre-back Brown's second, a sliding finish from Anderson's free-kick, completed the scoring.

Brown and Curtis shared the man of the match honours for Johnny McGough's team.