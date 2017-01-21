Saturday League - Cup reports - Pier edge out Filey in extra-time

West Pier scored three extra-time goals to edge a thrilling League Cup quarter-final clash at Filey Town.

It looked like Pier, who haven't lost a game since late 2015, were going to race to comfortable win as they cruised into a 3-0 lead as Sean Exley, debutant Jimmy Beadle and Will Jenkinson found the back of the net.

Filey were given hope when Ben Briggs made it 3-1 shortly before the interval, and then they scored further goals through Darren Clough and Lalan Flynn to level matters up in the second half.

Pier were forced to hold on in the end as the hosts piled forward in search of the winner, but Filey couldn't find a way through and the game went to extra-time.

The decisive moment came at the end of an even first period, Jenkinson slotting in from the edge of the box to put Pier back in front.

Pier ensured there was no way back into the contest for Dave Brannan's Filey side, Exley grabbing his second before the away side were awarded a soft penalty and Jenkinson smashed home from the spot to wrap up his hat-trick.

Pier boss Andy Spivey singled out hat-trick hero Jenkinson, while Brannan described his side's performance as outstanding.

Division Three Itis Itis Rovers pulled off the shock of the round by beating top-flight Whitby Fishemen 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw following extra-time.

Fishermen took the lead and were a goal to the good at the interval, but a Curtis Rose tap-in levelled matters up after the break.

Neither side could find a way through and the game went to extra-time, Curtis Rose's header from Mikey Barker's cross putting Rovers ahead for the first time in the game.

It looked like Rovers were going to hold out to take the win, but the Fishermen snatched a late goal when keeper Jordan Lee was challenged in the box and the ball spilled over the line, much to the anger of the visitors.

Rovers held their nerve from the spot despite Chris Cass missing his spot-kick.

Keeper Lee saved one penalty and one was blazed over the bar before Neil Forsyth smashed in the winning pen.

Delighted player-boss Barker said: "It was a great team effort, we deserved to win the game, everyone played brilliantly."

Edgehill cruised into the last four after beating Westover Wasps 6-0.

Steve Clegg's side led 2-0 at the break, Dean Craig and Kieran Link with the goals.

Man of the match James Gunn hit a double after the break to make it 4-0 to Edgehill, and he had the chance to wrap up his hat-trick when he stepped up to take a penalty, but he missed from the spot.

It didn't take long for Gunn to complete his treble, getting on the end of Liam Cooper's cross into the box, before Cooper scored the goal of the game with a chip over the keeper from the edge of the box.

The last quarter-final clash between Hunmanby United and Newlands was postponed.