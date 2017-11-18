SATURDAY LEAGUE CUP REPORTS: Sherburn smash nine in Newlands Reserves win

Sherburn smashed Newlands Reserves 9-0 to progress in the League Trophy.

Two goals from Rich Malthouse put Sherburn in command early on, before Paul Mills lobbed the hosts' keeper to hand his side a 3-0 lead at the break.

Matty Whitehall's goal made it 4-0 after half-time before an unfortunate own goal from Newlands' Gary Jordan handed Sherburn their fifth.

Gary Tyson netted Sherburn's sixth before subs Liam Scott and Harry Walmsley both scored to make it 8-0, Kristian Wilkinson heading in the away side's ninth and final goal.

Luke Midgley was Sherburn's star man, the midfielder setting up three of his side's goals.

Another one-sided cup clash saw Itis Itis Rovers thump Falsgrave Athletic 10-0.

Callum Myers hit six for Mikey Barker's side, their other goals coming from Liam Vasey, Ryan Matson, Ellis Wilson and Sam Pickard.

Myers was Rovers' man of the match.

Fishburn Park Reserves edged a nine-goal-thriller at Scalby Reserves to move into the next round.

Both teams started brightly but Scalby took the lead through Taylor Jordan's audacious chip.

It didn't take Fishburn long to equalise though, Rob Ingham with the strike that made it all square at the break.

Fishburn started brightly in the second half and were rewarded as Ardalan Imeen scored his first goal for the club with a long-range effort into the top corner.

Park then scored again as a ball from Charlie Bell found Imeen to score his second and make it 3-1.

Scalby scored a second from a Paul Nuttall header then Fishburn went straight to the other end and scored through Stephen Hartas, who fired in a long range effort into the top corner to make it 4-2.

Again Scalby hit back as Luke Beaver scored from a corner, but Fishburn went straight to the other end to make it 5-3 with Imeen completing his hat-trick.

Jordan's second goal was a consultation late on for Scalby, but the game finished 5-4 to Fishburn.

Fishburn player boss Carl OIiver said: "It was a good end-to-end game. Ardalan's hat-trick got him the man of the match award but he was closely followed by Charlie Bell."

Centre-back Matty Bourne was singled out by Scalby manager Andy Thorpe.

Ayton edged out Old Vic 1-0 to move into the next round.

Player-boss Sean Pinder saw red after 40 minutes and youngster Tyler Beck had to be taken to Scarborough Hospital in an ambulance after suffering a nasty injury, but that didn't stop the hosts sealing the win via Joe Bradshaw's header into the top corner.

Beck and Tom Varey stood out for the victors.

In-form Snainton beat Seamer Reserves 3-1 to move into the next round.

Rob Holt's strike from the edge of the box ensured Andy Holt's side led 1-0 at the break.

Two well-worked goals, coming from Ryan Collins and Damien Foster, handed them the win, despite Dan Jewitt's goal for Seamer.

Keeper Ben Rowe made several smart saves and was Snainton's star man, while Kyle Carter shone at the back for Seamer.

Edgehill 3rds battled back to beat Cayton 3-1.

Ryan Jones' goal was enough to see Shaun Rennison's side ahead at the interval.

Edgehill battled back in the second half though, a brace from Tom Scales and a Lee Cappleman goal enough for them to seal the win.

David Ledden was Edgehill's man of the match, while Scott Davison impressed for Cayton.

FC Rosette v Filey Town Reserves was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Seamer smashed Flamborough 12-2 to progress in the League Cup.

Danny Glendinning, player-boss Tommy Adams and man of the match Sam Whitehead all hit hat-tricks for the victors.

Their other goals came courtesy of Ricky Greening (2), and Connor Myerscough.

Cameron Dobson came off the bench and smashed in a hat-trick as Hunmanby United beat Goldsborough United 4-0.

Ben Briggs impressed for United alongside Adam Ditchburn and Daz Crawford in midfield and he grabbed their other goal.

Ditchburn was United's man of the match.