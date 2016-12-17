SATURDAY LEAGUE DIV 1: Pier sink title rivals Hunmanby

West Pier head into the festive break six points clear at the top of the Scarborough News Saturday League Division One table after their 5-1 win at second-placed Hunmanby United.

Andy Spivey's side also have a game in hand on the Sands Lane side, with Edgehill, who won 5-0 at Whitby Fishermen, also likely to be one of the contenders if they can maintain their recent form when the teams kick off again on Saturday January 7 2017.

Martin Cooper opened the scoring for Pier, and further goals for Neil Thomas, Gaz Thomas and Cooper making it 4-0 at the half-time interval.

In a much tighter second half, both sides battled hard with Will Jenkinson sealing the win with Pier's fifth, James Pinder hitting a late consolation for the home side.

Spivey said: "In a great all-round team effort, Jenkinson and Mikey Pickering were outstanding on the day."

Edgehill eased to a 5-0 win at third-from-bottom Whitby Fishermen.

Central midfielder James Gunn struck twice to put the visitors in control during the first period, Kurtis Henderson's diving header sewing up the win by half-time.

Kieran Link added a fourth after the interval, and the goal of the game from Jackson Jowett, which saw him cut in from the left and smash home a fierce shot into the top corner.

Filey Town and Newlands shared the points in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Clarence Drive.

The hosts started strongly and hit the woodwork twice in the first half, but it was Newlands who took the lead thanks to Ben Luntley.

After the interval Newlands battled hard to hang onto their lead in a well-contested second half, Callum Gravestock levelling for the home side with a header from a free-kick, but just a few moments after his equaliser he missed from close range in an identical situation.

Town boss Dave Brannan said: "We did very well in the first half and should have scored a few so it was very much against the run of play when they scored.

"They came back strongly after the break and battled very hard, I feel like we had the chances to take all three points. All our lads played well but James Jenkinson deserves a special mention at centre-back."