SATURDAY LEAGUE: Division One - Pier battle back for 5-3 win at Filey

The top-two both picked up wins again as the Division One title race appears to be heading right down to the wire.

West Pier had to battle back from a 2-0 deficit at Filey Town to win 5-3 and maintain their 100% league record.

Dave Brannan's Filey raced into a 2-0 lead, Darren Clough netting their first before he was brought down in the box by Shaun Dodson and Tom Micklethwaite slammed home from the spot to double their advantage.

Pier dragged the scoreline back to 2-1 after half-time, Will Jenkinson heading in Chris Nelson's pin-point ball into the box.

It was soon 2-2, Neil Thomas heading in to round off a superb team move.

Thomas then capitalised on a poor clearance to make it 3-2 before a mistake from Town gloveman Kyle Scaife allowed Gaz Thomas the chance to tap into an empty net and make it 4-2 to Andy Spivey's side.

Town then gave themselves another glimmer of hope when Dodson again brought down Clough in the box, and once again Micklethwaite swept home from the resulting penalty.

It wasn't to be for Brannan's men though as Pier raced down the other end and Will Jekinson poked home after a scramble in the box, and what Town's players claimed to be a handball.

Town were reduced to nine men in the remaining few minutes as first Will Hunter was sent off for dissent and then Benjamin Briggs was handed a straight red after a high and late challenge on Paul Provins, who had to be taken to Scarborough Hospital as a result.

Neil Thomas and Sam Garnett shone for Pier, while Clough was dangerous throughout for Town.

Edgehill continued to keep up the pressure on the leaders and champions as they beat Seamer 4-0.

Danny Collins grabbed their first after 10 minutes after a clever pull back from Luke Jones.

Jones was again the architect of their second, his attempted drive across the keeper being diverted into the net by an unfortunate defender.

Kieran Link's superb effort from the edge of the box ensured Edgehill led 3-0 at half-time, before Dan Jones netted the only goal of the second half as he bundled another ball into the box by Jones over the line.

Jones was Edgehill's man of the match.

Whitby Fishermen hammered relegated Cayton 13-3.

Dave Welham hit a hat-trick for the victors, while Harry Smith, Mark Swales, Lewis Peel and Jordan Purvis all hit two apiece.

Adam Young and man of the match Paul Tose also scored for Whitby.

Keeper Paul Cull saved a Chris Weetman penalty, and the same man also missed another from the spot.

Cayton dragged themselves back into it at 5-3 down, usual goalkeeper Ross Gill scored a penalty and Alex May and Kieran Glave also netted, Glave scoring a stunning strike.

Sleights battled to a 6-2 win on the road at Hunmanby United to drag themselves out of the bottom two.

Hunmanby led 1-0 and 2-1 in the contest, Ryan Baldry and Oli Milner grabbing the goals.

But Sleights grafted hard and two goals from Charlie Smith restored parity.

Jack Henshaw's composed finish then made it 3-2 to the away side heading into the break, before the same man made it 4-2 after the switch-around.

Smith then wrapped up his hat-trick to make it 5-2, before Henshaw followed suit, securing a 6-2 victory that moved them above Westover in the table.

The two hat-trick heroes were the joint men of the match for the victors.