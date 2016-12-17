SATURDAY LEAGUE: Divisions 2 & 3 - Cooper and Cairns hit four in Edgehill Reserves win

Liam Cooper and Jon Cairns hit four goals apiece as Edgehill Reserves beat Newlands Reserves 10-3.

Edgehill seemed to be cruising to victory as they led 4-0 at the break, but Newlands hit back to make it 4-3 with three quickfire goals after the break.

The home side weren't to be denied though and they kicked on to smash in six further second half goals to put the result beyond any doubt.

In addition to Cairns and Cooper hitting eight between them, player-boss Martyn Ferrey and Phil Warnett also got on the scoresheet.

Cooper and Cairns were Edgehill's star men, while Andy Noon and Steve Whittaker also shone.

Seamer Sports 3rds battled back from 1-0 down at half-time to beat Scalby 3-1.

Dan Peel's effort handed the Otters the advantage after shading the first half.

Player-boss Tom Adams levelled up after the interval with a neat finish into the bottom corner, before Danny Price and Dan Jewitt slammed in from the edge of box to seal a 3-1 victory.

Jewitt was Seamer's man of the match, while Shaun Scales shone for Scalby.

Filey Town Reserves produced a superb second-half display to seal a 5-1 win against Falsgrave.

Scores were locked at 0-0 after a poor first half, but Town improved after the break and two goals apiece from Aaron Howard and Joe Gage and Billy Coyne's goal helped them to a five-goal lead, before Falsgrave hit a late consolation.

Ellery Liley was Town's star man.

Goalsports romped to a 6-0 win at home to Snainton.

Dan Pollard followed up a spill from the goalkeeper to tap Goalsports into a 1-0 lead before Kieran Friett smashed in the goal of the game, volleying a poor kick out from the Snainton keeper straight back into the back of the net.

Mike Beeby made it 3-0 after the break, before Brad Parkin netted his first goal for the club at the 35th attempt to put Goalsports firmly in the driving seat.

Tyson Stubbings' solo effort made it 5-0 before Pollard's second rounded off the scoring.

Beeby and Pollard were the star men for Mark Plumpton's side.

Commercial beat a lacklustre Fishburn Park Reserves side 5-1 in Division Three.

Matty Rowley tapped in for 1-0 from Macauley Riley's corner to put Commercial 1-0 up before Michael Hernandez handed them a 2-0 lead at the break.

Park hit back for 2-1 after the interval, but the hosts soon restored their comfortable advantage, two goals from Macauley Youngson put them 4-1 up.

Both Youngson and Commercial weren't done there as he smashed in his third goal and Commercial's fifth.

Matty Rowley was the standout man for the victors.

Scalby Reserves' resurgence continued with a 4-2 home win against Seamer Sports 3rds.

Seamer started the better of the two sides and deservedly took the lead, but Taylor Jordan nipped in behind the Seamer defence to level up.

Scalby took the lead when a neat team move was rounded off by Graeme Farrah, but Seamer battled back to ensure scores were tied at the break.

The Otters started the better after the break and were soon back in front, Farrah hitting his second to make it 3-2.

Jordan then notched his fourth to put Scalby 4-2 up, and they managed to see the game out, stand-in keeper Matty Turner saving superbly from Chris Ferrey's free-kick to help his side hold on.

Goldsborough United kept their promotion hopes alive with a 4-1 win at Goalsports Reserves.

Ben Watson, Owen Stoker, Marc Kipling and an own goal handed the away side the points, closing the gap on the top three in the division.

Ian Heritage scored Goalsports' only goal while Martin Atkinson was their star man.