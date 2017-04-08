SATURDAY LEAGUE: Divisions Two & Three - Filey Town Reserves seal Division Two title

Filey Town Reserves hammered Snainton 8-2 to wrap up the Division Two title.

Joint-boss Max Gage smashed in a hat-trick as did Aaron Howard, and Joe Powell and an own goal wrapped up the scoring for the champions, who led 5-1 at the break.

Gage, who runs the team with Andrew Kempson, was delighted with the title success. He said: "We've really battled hard for each other this season, it's brilliant to wrap up the title wit a game to go.

"Ellery Liley has really impressed this season at the back, and Joe Gage has 29 league goals for us going into the last game too.

"But it's been a big team effort from everyone involved."

Seamer Reserves look most likely to finish as runners up as they beat Falsgrave 9-3.

Tommy Adams, Nick Hegarty and man of the match Josh Lewis hit two apiece and Danny Kelly, Kris Tate and Dan Jewitt wrapped up the scoring.

They now sit three points behind Edgehill Reserves with two games in hand.

Edgehill Reserves kept hold of second spot as they beat Duchess 5-2, the victors playing with eight men against their seven-man opponents.

Jon Cairns and Kieran Grzesowski hit two for the victors and Andy Noon added another, but he also missed a pen.

Stephen Whitaker was their man of the match.

FC Rosette continued their remarkable resurgence with a 3-1 win at home to West Pier Reserves.

Al Wray hit two for the victors, one a superb free-kick into the bottom corner, while Dane Robinson grabbed their other goal.

Mikey Anderson netted for Pier, who wasted a host of chances throughout the game, and Gavin McGough also missed a penalty.

Wayne Shaw and Wray were Rosette's star men, while Konrad Sygitowicz shone at the back for Pier.

Newlands Reserves stormed to a 8-2 win against Scalby.

Last year's title winners eased to the victory as Brad Rowley hit four, Adam Stride added two and Stew Bates and Liam Mancrief added their others.

Rob Speight and Ben Dolan scored for the Otters.

In Division Three, leaders Edgehill 3rds collected a second win over title-rivals Sherburn in the space of a week.

Tyler Richardson hit a brace for Martin Cappleman's side, while man of the match Kyle O'Toole, Martin Jenkinson, Gary Hepples and Tom Scales all found the back of the net.

Sherburn appear to be out of the title race now, after Itis Itis Rovers leapfrogged them into second spot with two games in hand on them after they beat Commercial 1-0.

Dave Young grabbed the only goal of a poor match after 20 minutes, right-back Tom Thornton the man of the match for Rovers.

Rovers now sit three points behind leaders Edgehill with two games in hand.

Goldsborough United beat Ayton 2-0 to cement a top-four finish.

The first half saw Goldsborough was on top and creating a lot of chances but not taking them.

Their first goal arrived when a ball in from Andrew Hardy lobbed the keeper and flew straight into into the back of the net.

It took until the last 10 minutes for Ben Watson to score and seal a 2-0 win for the victors.

Man of the match was winger Sam Pike.

Scalby Reserves beat Hunmanby United Reserves 7-1 at Carr Lane.

Defender Daniel Wedge netted twice for the Otters, one a glanced header from a set-piece and the other a neat finish after dancing his way into the box.

Striker Taylor Jordan hit two and strike-partner Jack White also found the back of the net for the hosts, who led 3-0 at half-time.

Sam Dean hit back for United after the break to make it 3-1, but the hosts rallied again to take a comfortable win.

Midfielder Max Edwards and centre-back Karl Hansell grabbed the other goals for the hosts.

Wedge, Hansell and Matty Bourne stood out for Scalby.

Fishburn Park Reserves grabbed a 6-2 win on the road at Seamer 3rds.

Seamer led 1-0, but it was soon Park in control and they led 4-1 at half-time.

Rob Ingham ended up bagging a hat-trick, Jack Kipling added two and Aaron Cook scored for Carl Oliver's side.

Sixteen-year-old midfielder Stephen Hartas was their man of the match.