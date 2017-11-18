SATURDAY LEAGUE: Edgehill and Newlands share the spoils

Division One league leaders Edgehill dropped their first points of the season as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Newlands.

Newlands could have gone in a goal to the good at the break, but Kile Fields missed after going through on goal.

The visitors soon led though, Dan Freer smashing in a superb strike from long-range on the hour-mark.

Steve Clegg's unbeaten side rallied though and levelled up 10 minutes later when Park gloveman James Burrows parried Joe Gallagher's strike and sub Danny Exley pounced to tap in and seal a point for Edgehill.

Edgehill almost nicked the win, but Burrows made a smart save with his feet to deny Danny Collins.

Gallagher was Edgehill's man of the match, while goalscorer Freer shone for Park.

Champions West Pier took full advantage of Edgehill dropping two points when they battled to a 2-0 win against Filey Town at Sherburn.

Pier were in impressive form in the first half and they led 10 minutes in when Tommy Barker pulled back for Neil Thomas to clincally side-foot into the back of the net.

The hosts missed further chances, most notably through Barker and Gary Thomas, but they soon doubled their advantage, Martin Cooper latching onto Neil Thomas' through-ball to fire in.

Town improved after the break and had chances to get themselves back into the game, Lalan Flynn blazing over when well-placed, but they couldn't find the back of the Pier net and the hosts hung on for the victory.

Pier boss Andy Spivey singled out defensive trio Kyle Spivey, Liam Spivey and Adie Blake for their efforts.

"We were outstanding in the first half," said Spivey.

"In the end we had to hang in there as Filey were the better side in the second half and both sides had chances."

In the only game played in Division Two, Scalby smashed 10 unanswered goals at Commercial.

Craig Rackham led the charge with four goals for the Otters, while Carl Townley blasted in a hat-trick.

Stand-in gaffer Rob Speight netted the goal of the game, rounding off a superb team move, while Ashley Townley and Shaun Scales grabbed the other goals for the victors.

Edgehill Reserves won the battle of the top two sides in the Reserve League as they saw off West Pier Reserves.

An Andy Noon penalty put Edgehill 1-0 up before Carl Hepples doubled their advantage.

Seventeen-year-old keeper Kian Drury saved Gavin McGough's penalty after the break before another youngster, 16-year-old Joshua Fergus handed the hosts a third goal after lashing into the roof of the net following good work from club stalwart Noon.

Pier hit a late consolation through recent signing Jack South, but it was too little, too late for Johnny McGough's side.

Noon was Edgehill's star man, while another recent signing in Brandon Catherall was Pier's man of the match.

McGough was disappointed with his side's efforts. "It was the biggest game of the season for us and we didn't turn up," said McGough.