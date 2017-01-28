SATURDAY LEAGUE: Glendinning smashes in six as Seamer return to winning ways

Seamer striker Danny Glendinning hit Cayton for six as his side romped to a 9-2 victory, the visitors' first league win for more than three months.

Man of the match Glendinning's six goals helped Seamer to their first Scarborough News Saturday League Division One win since October 8 2016, as the visitors turned on the style against struggling Cayton

Super-sub Nick Hegarty also smacked in two goals for the away side, with Connor Myerscough also notching and Luke Foster and sub Michal Szalabski replying for the hosts.

Goalsports striker Mike Beeby's hat-trick helped his side to a 5-2 win at Snainton, moving his side up to fifth in the Division Two table.

Beeby put the visitors ahead on 25 minutes but Ryan Collings levelled for an impressive Snainton team before the interval.

Ten minutes into the second half Dan Pickard set up Tyson Stubbings to fire Goalsports back in front at the far post, only for a persistent home side to level through Elliot Backhouse's tap-in.

Beeby restored the away side's lead with a tap-in from Stubbings' cross on 75 minutes, and then a superb free-flowing team move was finished off by super-sub Kieran Friett.

Hot-shot Beeby then slotted home his ninth goal in his last four games after a Pickard pass to confirm the points for Mark Plumpton's side.

The Goalsports chief said: "We improved a lot after the break, with sub Kieran Friett taking a lot of credit for that as his introduction saw him creating a lot of chances and also finishing off a very good move, he was definitely the man of the match, though Mike Beeby continued to impress with his hat-trick."

Leaders Filey Town Reserves were held to a 3-3 home draw by a strong Newlands Park Reserves side.

Goals from man of the match Joe Gage and Billy Coyne put Town 2-0 ahead after half an hour, but the away side pulled a goal back just before the break.

Ten minutes into the second half Coyne's second looked to have netted all three points for Filey, but Park hit back with two goals to earn a point.

Kieran Grzesiowski's hat-trick steered Edgehill Reserves to a 6-3 home win against title rivals West Pier Reserves.

Grzesiowski put the hosts in front, but Mikey Anderson levelled for the visitors just before half-time.

Jon Cairns and former Cayton ace Grzesiowski slammed in a goal apiece to put Edgehill 3-1 ahead, and although Lewis Short replied for Pier, player-boss Martyn Ferrey's penalty restored the hosts' two-goal lead.

The in-form Grzesiowski wrapped up his hat-trick, but Short's second strike pulled it back to 5-3 and kept Pier in it before Liam Cooper's effort sealed the victory.

Grzesiowski and Andy Noon, who set up three goals, shared the Edgehill man of the match award, while Anderson, Jamie Jordan and Gav McGough impressed for Pier, who created numerous chances but paid the price for some wayward finishing.

Four goals from Rob Speight fired Scalby to an excellent 7-2 win at third-from-bottom Duchess.

Dan Peel put the visitors ahead after only 10 minutes, Matthew Hobson levelling for the hosts midway through the first half, only for Speight to make it 2-1 from the penalty spot before the break.

Tom Hicks hit the bar early in the second half for Duchess and Speight then extended Scalby's lead, the hosts replying again on the hour mark through Wayne Chamberlain.

Craig Rackham made it 4-2 to Sam Medd's team and further goals from Peel and Speight (2) wrapped up the Scalby win, the latter taking his seasonal tally to 28 and also scooping the man of the match award.

Hicks was named as the man of the match for Duchess.

Sam Pickard and Ryan Matson smacked in two goals apiece as Itis Itis Rovers strolled to a 4-0 home Division Three win against Hunmanby United Reserves.

Left-back Liam Rackham was named as the star man for Rovers, who boosted their title bid with the win.

Commercial's promotion hopes were dented by a 2-2 home draw against Scalby Reserves.

The visitors opened the scoring on 15 minutes through Tommy Walker after fine work by Gareth Olney.

Macauley Riley made it 1-1 before half-time, scoring from a rebound after a mix-up in the Scalby defence.

Scalby regained the lead on 70 minutes when James Ledden fired in from the penalty spot after a foul on youngster Matty Bourne, but Commercial earned a share of the spoils when sub Michael Hernandez scored with a 25-yard free-kick.

Central midfielder Walker was singled out as man of the match for an impressive Scalby side, while subs Hernandez and Max Edwards, as well as new signing Lee Plant, shone for a below-par Commercial.

Seamer 3rds moved away from the foot of the table with a dramatic 4-3 win at fellow strugglers Ayton.

Adam Stockell put Seamer ahead, only for stalwart Daniel Bywater to fire an unstoppable shot into the net to bring the scores level, James Cooke netting to put the hosts in front at the break.

The home side had several chances to put the game beyond doubt in the first half, but failed to do so and Seamer made them pay after the break, Chris Ferrey scoring from the halfway line straight from the kick-off of the second half.

Ferrey then scored from the penalty spot to put Seamer back in front, but midfield general Tim Hick slammed a cracking drive home for Ayton and seemed to have earned his side a point, but Oli Parker hit a fourth for the visitors, who held on to claim the win to climb above Ayton in the table.

Jake Ward, who played at left-back and right-back, was the star man for Seamer, while Ayton right-back Levi White earned their man of the match award.